Ah, Mardi Gras season, that sacred South Louisiana institution now underway. And, among a particular few, calling it “Fat Tuesday” will get you in trouble faster than falling off a float.
Mardi does translate to Tuesday — French days of the week start off lundi, mardi, mercredi, etc. — and gras means fatty, and it’s no great linguistic surprise that gras and “graisse” are a couple of fat word cousins. People were medieval, remember, and language does undergo its permutations over centuries, just as the event has undergone a number of different designations.
Boeuf Gras once enjoyed popularity. Boeuf means beef, and the expression effectively translating to “fatted calf,” alluding to the fact one had to complete their eating of fatty meat before the fun of fasting began.
And then there’s carnival, from the old Italian carnavelare via Latin caro for flesh and levare meaning to remove, in other words, getting rid of your meat before Lent lowered the boom.
The English Commonwealth version, Shrove Tuesday, comes from the fact you were supposed to confess your horribleness before Lent began on Wednesday, as it always does. To be “shriven” meant to go to confession and once shriven, you were shrove. They also called it Pancake Tuesday or Pancake Day, because an easy way to quickly use up your fatty ingredients like butter and eggs was to make pancakes.
But a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, and it’s not so much the Mardi Gras nomenclature as the unity and spirit of the occasion.
For instance, Down Under, they call it Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, a completely LBGTQ affair that attracts hundreds of thousands annually, not only from Australia, but from around the world.
How do you like them pancakes.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Triton 12th Night
You had to break into this one. Locked but not for long, the Petroleum Club hosted the men of Triton for their 12th Night revels, complete with magician Harry Joseph from Lake Charles and the ritual roasting of the dukes. King Darryl Myers was resplendent in his crown, Queen Sandy Huval likewise with her husband Kelly, and Timmy and Allison Arceneaux manned the check-ins. Getting their Mardi Gras engines started were Mark and Harriet Delahoussaye with her stunner of a necklace from Mexico, Fête favorite Sabino Chavez, Chuck Peddy, Scott Coco and Advocate fans Ronnie Broussard and son Kevin.
King Cake Party
The Krewe of Victoria enjoyed a sweet Sunday afternoon at the Settlement home of Teresa Meza. There were gift pulls and pins plus five kinds of cake — Pouparts, Kellers, Meche’s, Gambino’s and Randazzo’s from New Orleans — while a back room turned makeshift store sold Mardi Gras merchandise. In the mix were royal daughter and Queen Victoria Lisa Harrell and Prince Albert John Zuschlag, valiantly overcoming some recent Achilles tendon surgery. Seems like a palanquin could be in order — carried by the Victoria ladies, of course.
Xanadu 12th Night
The Krewe of Xanadu gets the prize for its carnival kickoff, beginning at the Oakbourne Country Club, courtesy of Dr. Natalie Brasseaux and husband Leonard, but continued that same weekend at the Beverly Drive home of Bettie Sonnier. The latter was sponsored by the board this year, each of whom sported a fascinator for easy ID. Sunday sandwiches and bisque were enjoyed by the guests, including Queen Xanadu Stephanie Fakier, King Xanadu Greg Saloom and royalty chairwoman Roxie Fontenot, ready to bestow themed plates on the court. What we loved: That one of the young court members addressed us as “Ma’am from The Advocate.” And “Ma’am” it is from now on.
Rio Rehearsal
Always first out of the Mardi Gras gate. Krewe Carnevale en Rio was hard at work setting up the Cajundome Convention Center for some intergalactic excitement. “The theme this year is 'Close Encounters,'" said Rachael Sudul, krewe spokeswoman. The light show itself was out of this world, right down to the UFO table centerpieces that lit up also. Counting down the minutes until the next night’s ball were royal pair Ernest and Brenda Franz, Mike Munnerlyn, Seth Aymond and Aaron Dufrene.