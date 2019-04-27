Spring is a time for rebirth, and frequently just birth. Posh parents-to-be who have the means often take what’s known as “the babymoon.” It's a vacation taken in advance of the birth where you relax and have fun because, much like after the honeymoon, that’s all about to end forever.
There are babymoon guides, babymoon 101 and babymoon blogs to help with this.
The ideal babymooning time is during the second trimester, as women are less likely to be sick, and before the third trimester, when no one in their right mind would go anywhere with a pregnant woman.
Travel consultants will book couples from the mountains to the prairies to the oceans, white with foam. In fact, they recommend swimming because the water supports the extra baby weight and soothes aches and pains. Florida promises plenty of frolic with special pregnancy-craving menus. Vermont has a package with lodging, three-course gourmet breakfast, a Bear-Foot & Pregnant Vermont Teddy Bear Massage for the couple, and pizza at 2 a.m. New York’s Times Square will supply you with a list of desirable baby names broken down by neighborhood. This is important in NYC.
However, you’ll need a doctor’s letter if you’re flying, your own snacks, comfortable shoes, insurance policies, vaccinations if you’re going international (and another insurance check to see if there is coverage outside the U.S.), an altitude check since 10,000 feet and over can be considered unsafe for pregnant women, multiple hats to prevent the sun from making your pregnancy mask worse, a list of nearby medical facilities, trip cancellation insurance, the phone number and time zone of your obstetrician and a copy of your ultrasound.
After which you will need a vacation.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Friends of the Humanities
Enjoying his rebirth as Humanist of the Year was man-of-the-hour Darrell Bourque, anything but tired as he continued his grand tour with an afternoon poetry reading at University Art Museum's A. Hayes Town building. “I’m doing fine, not weary yet,” the former poet laureate said. Eager guests packed the downstairs for a prepoetry meet 'n’ greet, complete with a quartet of bartenders, spring bouquets and a Sunday spread, not the least of which was Anne Patin’s amuse-bouche and Mimi Prevost’s heavenly hash. Among the many in style were FOH President Judy Kennedy, Fête fan Brooke Hamilton and Dean Jordan Kellman.
The Last Word
Poet and ICON Award winner Alex “PoeticSoul” Johnson facilitated a performance in the side gallery at the University Art Museum. The performance, one of two, was the culmination of a series of spoken word workshops held in conjunction with “Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex.” “Sometimes we don’t understand things until we feel them,” said Johnson. “It’s one thing to look back at history, another to choose someone to be free or on the auction block. This is a way to experience why prison reform is necessary and to relate that to mass incarceration in the black community.” The satellite events surrounding the exhibition are courtesy of museum educator Olivia Morgan, and the exhibition of photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick are on view through May 18.
Singin' in the Rain
That's almost what it was after a day of dicey weather, but the sun shone on Grammy winner Chubby Carrier at the last minute. City Club said the show must go on, and thanks to a slightly delayed show time, it did. Diehards set up their lawn chairs on wet grass, rhythms coordinator Renee Matamoros breathed a sigh of relief and the zydeco strains of the Bayou Swamp Band filled the air as planned. Among those enjoying a pre-Carrier cocktail in the City Club Bar were Ted and Claudia Lyles and Melissa Marcotte.
Divine Appointment
What better way to spend Good Friday than contemplating Dennis Paul Williams and "The Divine of Nine." The Teche Center for the Arts held an opening reception for Williams' first gallery exhibition in his home parish of St. Martin, and not only did he produce the work, he composed the guitar narrative that accompanied it. "It's a body of work that deals with meditation and reflection, my personal vocabulary of prayer and chants," said Williams, who is represented in galleries in New Orleans and London in addition to museums and private collections. The artist was humble, the work inspiring, and, among the illuminati, were Hilliard director LouAnne Greenwald, curator Ben Hickey, photographer Philip Gould and Centre des Arts du Teche Executive Director Sandra Sarr.
Driven to Give
Impact Acadiana drew 400 locals to test drive a Lincoln for charity in Driven to Give. A fundraiser hosted by Courtesy Lincoln in which the dealership donates $20 for every 20-minute test drive, the money raised benefits a charity of its choice. “Impact Acadiana raises money to collaborate with other charities to provide them with auction and raffle items,” said Carol Trosclair, who spearheaded the event. “We do over 50 collaborations a year.” Among those taking a spin were Frank and Christa Del Favero.
Felicitaciones
José Manuel de Molina Bautista has been inducted into the Acadian Museum’s Order of Living Legends. A native of Malaga, Spain, and the author of a treatise on the Spanish settlement of New Iberia, today New Iberia remains the only extant town in Louisiana to be founded by Spaniards during the Colonial Era. The Spanish pioneers called their town "Nueva Iberia" in consideration of their homeland, the Iberian Peninsula in Spain.