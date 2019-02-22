The barricades are out and the first of Lafayette's Mardi Gras parade is set to roll, er, walk, tonight.
The Krewe de Canailles, Lafayette's first walking krewe, will make its way through downtown Lafayette starting at 7 p.m.
In its second year, the krewe's theme this year is Louisiana folklore. Krewe members will be marching in costume and pushing human-powered floats to pay tribute to hundreds of years of rich Louisiana folk history.
Here's a list of other Lafayette Mardi Gras parades:
Friday, Feb. 22
Krewe des Canailles Walking Parade, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
(From downtown to Warehouse 535)
Saturday, Feb. 23
Krewe Des Chiens Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Krewe of Carnival en Rio Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Lafayette Children's Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
(partial route from Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard)
Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 4
Queen Evangeline's Parade, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Townsquare Media Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.