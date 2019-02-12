Acadiana business leaders with ties to El Paso, Texas, have mixed opinions on what the president is saying about the border city.

President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally for the 2020 presidential election Monday in El Paso where he echoed a comment he made during last week’s State of the Union address about the city’s decrease in violent crime being the result of a border fence constructed in 2008.

Lafayette car dealer Bob Giles has spent a lot of time in El Paso over the past few months because he is building a new Volvo dealership in the city. What Giles has witnessed doesn't match what the president described.

“There’s no crisis there. It’s very safe,” Giles said. “There has been a drop in crime because of other measures taken in El Paso, not because of a wall.”

Like Giles, El Paso residents and the city’s sheriff were quick to dispute the president’s claims.

Violent crime in El Paso peaked in 1993 and tapered off years before the border fence was constructed, according to FBI crime data from 1985 to 2014. The stats show there was actually a slight uptick in violent crime in during the fence’s 2008 construction and in the years that followed.

“What I see is a city on the move,” Giles said. “There’s a lot of roadway construction going on, expansion of existing roadways, business and residential construction going on. I find it to be an extremely clean city with a beautiful view of mountains and desert.”

Si Brown, president and CEO of Bruce Foods, which has its headquarters in Lafayette, has visited the company’s food processing facility in El Paso several times per year since its construction in 1980.

“We’ve been satisfied with the safety in El Paso,” Brown said. “I think it’s actually gotten better, particularly recently. They have good government at the city level and a good law enforcement program that’s kept pace with the times.”

Mary Lobdell, a Lafayette speech language pathologist, spent time in El Paso in 2011 and 2012 while teaching classes at the University of Texas at El Paso.

“I always felt very safe there,” Lobdell said. “I always had my daughter with me, who was a teenager at the time, and safety just wasn’t a problem.”

Lobdell’s daily commute took her along the border for several miles, and she crossed into Mexico many times during her time working for the university.

Lobdell said she never showed documentation to cross into Mexico or back into the United States.

Instead, she watched as highly employable people around her struggled to gain citizenship and as families tried to connect with loved ones across the border.

“The immigration system is just not working,” Lobdell said. “It doesn’t work for people who just want to come visit their grandchildren, and it doesn’t work for people who want to become citizens.”

Lobdell, who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, doesn’t see a need replace the existing border fence in El Paso with an 18- to 30-foot wall.

“It seems archaic,” Lobdell said. “It seems excessively expensive for the good it will do compared to other options that might be equally expensive but maybe more effective.”

Brown and Giles see things a little differently.

Although Brown believes the border fence has made the facility and city safer overall, Bruce Foods has experienced break-ins at the El Paso facility in recent years. Brown, who voted for Trump in 2016, said he fully supports the president’s plan to construct a wall along the American-Mexican border.

“It will make the plant safer and allow us to grow our business in El Paso,” Brown said. “This wall is a vital ingredient for the safety of our employees and the safety of their families and the continuation of our business.”

Giles, who also voted for Trump, expects to open his El Paso dealership later this year. Although he doesn’t agree with the president’s rhetoric about what’s happening in the border city, Giles wants the border wall funded and constructed.

“I think this is part of the solution to the immigration issue,” Giles said. “I think it has merit at some parts of the border, and I think in the case of El Paso, it does make a difference.”