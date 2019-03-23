As Women’s History Month wanes, it’s an excellent time to review the language we use to identify women. Words are loaded — literally and figuratively, as you’ll see below — but there are a couple of labels that could use a good going-over.
Singleton: New on the label scene, it indicates a single person because “old maid” is old hat and the much racier, desirable “bachelor” has long been appropriated by men. Since women now significantly make and earn their own way thanks to feminists (another label begging an overhaul) there had to be a word for this. The answer was to use “singleton,” which bears an unattractive resemblance to simpleton, or perhaps too silly to make your way to the altar. A better word would be solo, as in flying solo like Amelia Earhart. It has that singular connotation to it, just more courageous.
Feminist: This word has come back to haunt women and still bothers a good many of them, as in when you hear one lead off a sentence with, “I’m not a feminist, but … ” A better term would be “equalizer” — a thing that has an equalizing effect — since basically all feminists really want is equal rights and equal pay for equal work. The drawback here is “equalizer” has also been appropriated by men, and is urban informal for a gun. So it would carry the possibility that if you don’t pay her equally she will draw down on you.
Another good reason to replace “feminist” is because words that end in "ist" tend to be either criminal or otherwise negative, as in anarchist, communist, terrorist, rapist, separatist, abortionist, exorcist, egoist, elitist, extremist, etc.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Wall of Honor
Making a little women’s history of their own. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette added its first female engineers to the Wall of Honor recently. Friends and supporters gathered to watch four outstanding engineering alumni — Wendy Lopez, Bach Williams, Brig. Gen. Patrice A. Melancon and lone male Toby Begnaud — take that long walk to the podium in recognition of their contributions and service to the field of engineering. UL President E. Joseph Savoie gave the speech and afterward, all enjoyed a coffee and dessert reception.
Backstage Gabriel
It ain’t over 'til it’s over, or when Krewe of Gabriel says so. The hallways of the Heymann Center were bustling as the Greater Southwest Mardi Gras Association staged its ball. The culmination of Carnival, pages, parents and past kings waited for their cues while costume preparation received final details. Queen Evangeline Madeline Busch was radiant, Gabriel LXXX Dr. Thomas Montgomery got help with his finery and the Ladies Committee got it all done.
ICONS
Ben Berthelot did the honors at a reception announcing 2019’s ICON Award winners. Hosted by Randy and Daynese Haynie at their home, those recognized for their cultural and artistic impact are Lil Buck Senegal, Vergie Banks, Lauren Daigle, Catherine Blanchet, Andre Courville, as well as Barry Ancelet, Chris Stafford and Patrick Mould. The Acadiana Center for the Arts will hold a recognition ceremony on April 11.
En Plein Air
Fresh from Florida, Morgan Samuel Price demonstrated her prowess at plein air painting with a two-hour session at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. "It's nice to be in Lafayette, and the azaleas are in bloom," she said, setting up with a view of the oaks. Among the artists observing her technique were Jean Kreamer and sculptor-painter Terry Palmer, soon to pitch his tent at the Big Easel. Price will judge the competitors at this month's weeklong Shadows on the Teche Plein Air Competition, the fifth of its kind in Acadiana.
Networking
Perfect Timing. The Acadiana Women's Network made their debut at Le Pavillion to hear Sarah Berthelot speak about change and activism. "It's about sharing lessons learned, journeys and what they aspire to," said Berthelot, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of United Ways. "Onstage will be like a fireside chat, and, afterward, interactive discussion." Missy Andrade assisted, Christa Billeaud sponsored, and interacting were Nicole Lopez of Faith House, Rachael Sudul and lone gentleman James Lawrence.
DAR Luncheon
They came from far and wide. The Doubletree by Hilton hosted Daughters of the American Revolution from all over the state for lunch and more. "We're very excited that Brig. Gen. Harris Kline is our speaker today; he flew in this morning," said Katie Lombardino, state chairwoman for National Defense. As headliner, Kline talked about his career and the legal declaration of war, while Galvez Regent and Conference Chairwoman Louise Ganucheau pointed out her ancestor, Pierre Doucet, one of the Attakapas Militia who fought under Bernardo de Galvez during the Revolution. Also worthy of note, Barbara de la Houssaye was recognized for her 50 years of service. "Actually, it's over 50," she confessed.
Art-Wise
Art cognoscenti gathered at the LITE Center for the fifth John Bartholomew Bienvenu lecture, delivered by Janice Simon, the Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Associate Professor of Art History at the Lamar School of Art. "She will be talking about American landscape artists from North to South," said Susan Gottarid, Hilliard Museum marketing manager. Simon focused on the antebellum, guests mingled over prelecture wine and hors d'oeuvres, and in from Houston was soon-to-be-married Roland Vienvenu, locals Anne Bienvenu Broussard, Gloria Callais, UL's Michael Eble, Hilliard Director LouAnne Greenwald, curator Ben Hickey and the always enjoyable Jean Kreamer.