Thousands of customers in Acadiana are still without power Monday morning, as the last bands of Tropical Storm Barry move through the region.
The bulk of the remaining outages are in St. Mary Parish and Iberia Parish, where a combined 21,985 customers – nearly 40 percent of the customers in those parishes -- are without power, according to PowerOutage.US, a website that tracks power outages.
More than 3,500 additional outages are reported in the parishes of Acadia, Vermilion, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry and Evangeline.
Cleco said 63,000 of its customers across the state lost power, and that it had restored power to nearly two-thirds of those customers by 9 a.m. Monday morning.
The company had deployed 1,400 crews for repair work, adding that it was “collapsing crews to the harder hit areas of St. Mary and Iberia Parishes,” according to a news release Monday morning.
An Iberia Parish customer, Lori Dartez, said her power was restored after two power lines had fallen on her property in the Southport subdivision in New Iberia. A crew arrived on Sunday evening, while weather conditions were still spotty, she said.
“They came and were working right before dark, and into dark last night,” Dartez said. “They were working in the rain, it was crazy.”