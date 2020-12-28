Darlene Fontenot’s two older brothers died of heart attacks in the fall of 2019, two months apart. Each had outlived sons who were killed in car wrecks in their mid-20s. Her mother died about six years ago.
Fontenot’s father, a 90-year-old Korea War veteran, is in relatively good health, and she relishes their visits at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. The coronavirus pandemic complicated those visits, hindered their sharing of grief.
Fontenot now must schedule 30-minute, outdoor visits in the facility’s courtyard. They are not allowed to touch, and they are separated by plastic sheeting.
Yet Fontenot sounded hopeful Monday while speaking outside the front entrance. Her father, Lloyd Guidry, was scheduled to receive his first round of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine later that day.
“I haven’t hugged him since March, and that’s a little rough. But it’s OK, it’s going to come,” Fontenot said. “At his age, I am more worried about his protection than I am about my feelings. It’s going to be OK.”
The Jennings veterans home was among the first of Louisiana’s 547 long-term care facilities and nursing homes to administer vaccinations to staff and residents. Teams from CVS and Walgreens will make three visits to each facility to ensure all residents and staff get the initial vaccine and then a subsequent booster about a month later, spokespeople said.
It’s part of a national effort to inoculate some 4 million residents and staff at long-term care facilities, which have seen some of the darkest outcomes of the novel coronavirus outbreak and account for roughly 40% of the country’s more than 300,000 deaths.
The virus has infected 64 people at the Jennings veterans home, and it has killed five. There are usually about 140 residents, but that has been somewhat reduced over the past year.
About 90% of the residents have agreed to be vaccinated, said Matt Duhon, the home’s administrator. Some of the staff, who slightly outnumber residents, are opting out of vaccination, though Duhon said he did not know how many as of 1 p.m. Duhon received his dose Monday morning.
By the end of the day, 108 residents and staff at the Jennings home had received their first shots. Second doses were scheduled for Jan. 25, along with another 255 first shots to additional staff and residents. The final round was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Duhon said he is not sure when visitation restrictions will loosen. They are based on federal guidance, and staff has not received any instruction as to when it will change, he said. But Duhon said he had goosebumps seeing residents get vaccinated Monday.
“It’s been a tough year. It’s been a long year. It’s been challenging for everybody here. The families, the staff, the veterans especially. Today just brings us a lot of hope,” he said.
The atmosphere at the Jennings veterans home is typically boisterous and social, with crawfish boils, barbeque and bands, but none of that has been possible this year.
On her father’s 89th birthday in July 2019, Fontenot said her family had arranged a big party at the home with live music, including his grandsons on accordion. This year, she baked a cake and brought boudin for her father and others on his floor. They were all in quarantine at the time, and so staff had to make individual deliveries.
Fontenot said her father seems happy at the home, where he moved about two years ago after resisting the idea. Their pandemic visits are not ideal, but she is grateful to see him at all.
“He’s good with that. If he can be good with that at 90 years old, so can I,” Fontenot said.