In the wake of lost jobs and lawsuits, it’s difficult to know what, if anything, to say to a woman these days. Depending on your method of masculine swagger, you could very well be the instrument of your own demise. And like the coronavirus, older men are at a greater risk because the goalposts have been moved since they learned to play the game.
Be that as it may, there are simple things you can do to stay safe in the new social reality.
The workplace is not the venue to exercise your machismo. Women have human resources and their EEOC attorneys on speed dial now, so keep your comments on product marketing without marketing yourself. Don’t hunt that forest.
Be careful what you text and private message. Social media is not your friend. You are what you post.
And sad to say, party talk could be imperiled. Long an art practiced in its purest form by New Orleans men, this is a type of flirtatious banter reserved for social occasions. It is harmless, ephemeral and, like the party, not meant to last. It consists of compliments, paying personal attention to the women in the room and generally parading your best male suavity.
Smooth talkers fall into this category, as do bold opening gambits, like my all-time favorite from a random man across the room: “Hey! Pat! Remember me from prison?”
Nevertheless society’s rules have changed, and a man can find himself out of bounds before he knows what hit him. That said, there is one thing that guarantees a guy conversational safe passage: How ‘bout them Saints?
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
DAR Ball
Before the moratorium: The Daughters of the American Revolution Galvez Chapter and their masculine counterpart held their 61st annual George Washington Ball at the Petroleum Club. Both debutantes and patriot sons gathered amid red, white and blue for their formal presentation as well as dinner and dancing. “The debutantes come in, are greeted by their escorts, promenade and waltz to 'Moon River,' my favorite,” said ball Chairwoman Rae Gremillion. “Then we cut George Washington’s birthday cake.” Gracie Herpin sang the national anthem. The theme of the ball was “Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage,” tables were set with red roses, gifts were Paul Revere-monogrammed bowls and partaking of the pomp and circumstance were Seth, Dennis and Luke Rosenzweig; Mark Gremillion; captain of the ball Compatriot Stand Hardee Jr.; Louise Ganucheau; and Compatriot Arthur Schafer, president of Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The Last Krewe Standing
But it’s all over now. Former Queen Victoria Lisa Harrell hosted the traditional party for reigning Queen Victoria Pam Zuschlag at the Petroleum Club. Guests gathered for cocktails and dinner in the lounge, among them Richard Laughlin, Brian Fontenot and Prince Albert Sidney Eugene Savoie, all of whom we’re happy to say were perfect gentlemen.