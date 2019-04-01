Instead of a gun and handcuffs, Camden Barnard carries hand sanitizer and surgical masks on his police duty belt.
Camden, 8, was sworn in as a Duson officer at a Monday morning ceremony at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse. Up first for the young officer?
"Kick cancer in the butt," Camden said after taking the oath of office.
Camden was diagnosed with leukemia in September and has spent the past six months in and out of the hospital.
Why did Camden want to become a police officer?
“I didn’t,” he said with childlike honesty.
Camden didn’t learn he would become a police officer until he woke up Monday morning.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice has been working with the Barnard family since Camden's cancer diagnosis to make Monday's swearing in ceremony a reality.
"Unfortunately, he hasn't been well enough through his treatments,” Judice said. “But today he was, and we were very pleased to make Camden one of our own Duson police officers and give him maybe an ounce of energy, an ounce of heroism in his own mind to give him an opportunity to fight and battle this cancer and get well.”
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret led the swearing in ceremony, which was attended by Duson police officers, courthouse staff and members of the media.
How did Camden feel while taking the oath of office?
“Uncomfortable,” he said without missing a beat.
Camden isn't used to being in the spotlight, his dad said.
"We've been in the hospital five times just since January 1, just this year," Pat Barnard said. "He didn't look like this in the hospital, that's for sure. It's fantastic to see him like this."
Camden, who is in the French immersion program at Prairie Elementary School, has been out of school since his leukemia diagnosis. He is in deep remission, according to his dad, and is expected to return to school in the fall.
The eight-year-old's favorite feature of his new Duson police officer uniform is a spare compartment on his belt where he stores Laffy Taffy candies.
"He didn't really want to be a policeman, but he's proud of all the things on his belt," Judice said. "He doesn't have a gun; he has a germ mask. He doesn't have handcuffs; he's got hand sanitizer. He's got all the things he needs to battle his fight."
Camden and his parents were on their way to the doctor's office when they left Monday's courthouse ceremony. When asked if he was going to show off his new uniform at the appointment, Camden smiled and nodded yes.