When Judge Jules Edwards of the 15th Judicial District Court ruled recently that the man accused of killing a Lafayette Police officer is entitled to a unanimous jury verdict, he took sides in a thorny legal debate that is percolating in Louisiana courts.
The question is whether a district judge can single-handedly void a state law by declaring it unconstitutional, and if not, whether the law can be different from parish to parish. The answer will do more than resolve an academic argument: it will substantially impact an untold number of pending prosecutions of alleged crimes that occurred prior to this year.
Louisiana voters last year amended the state constitution to require unanimous jury verdicts in felony cases, eradicating a 19th-century system that was designed to discriminate against black jurors and defendants. But the new amendment applies only to future cases, meaning defendants such as Ian Howard, who is accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette police officer and wounding three others in 2017, could still be convicted by a 10-2 jury vote.
Howard could face the death penalty in the killing of Officer Michael Middlebrook, and Louisiana law already has always required unanimous decisions in death verdicts. But Howard is first being tried separately for shootings that occurred around the same time on Oct. 1, 2017 at a Lafayette convenience store. His lawyers are pursuing a multipronged strategy to ensure Howard is entitled to unanimous verdicts in that case as well, even though the case would ordinarily be tried under the old system.
In one motion, Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center ask to stay the trial until the conclusion of a U.S. Supreme Court case, Ramos v. Louisiana. In that case, Evangelisto Ramos’s lawyers say the 10-2 verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in 2015 violated his constitutional right to a unanimous jury under the 6th and 14th Amendments. Arguments in the Ramos case are scheduled for Monday, but a decision won’t likely come until early 2020.
In another motion, Howard’s defense lawyers argue that split jury verdicts violate a different part of the constitution: the 14th Amendment right to equal protection, which bans discrimination.
Those motions are moot for the moment, since Edwards sided with the defense on a third, and more controversial, motion for jury unanimity. In that one, Howard’s lawyers highlight that Sabine Parish Judge Stephen Beasley has already determined that split verdicts violate the equal protection clause in a 2018 ruling that has not been challenged.
Defense lawyers are careful to note they are not arguing that the reasoning behind Beasley’s judgment amounts to binding legal precedent. Instead, they say, Beasley’s judgment voided the law allowing non-unanimous verdicts because the Sabine Parish District Attorney’s Office did not appeal it. The appeal was dropped when the defendant, Melvin Maxie, pleaded to a lesser charge.
Judge Edwards therefore had no choice but to forbid a non-unanimous verdict in the Howard case, no matter his opinion on the underlying constitutional question, Howard’s lawyers argued. Edwards agreed.
“The law is as has been declared by Judge Beasley, district court judge in the 11th Judicial District of the State of Louisiana,” Edwards said, according to a transcript of the Sept. 30 hearing. “As amazing as that is, it is what it is.”
A Caddo Parish judge in December came to the opposite conclusion. The defense lawyer in that case, Daryl Gold, also argued that Beasley’s uncontested judgement effectively made non-unanimous verdicts invalid in every state court – at least until Beasley’s judgment was overruled.
“My argument was either it’s the law in the State of Louisiana, or it’s not the law anywhere. It can’t just be the law in Sabine Parish,” Gold said.
Judge John Mosely Jr. disagreed, and the case ended with an 11-1 verdict, albeit one that Gold saw no reason to appeal – the split verdict produced an acquittal. But it resulted in the scenario at the heart of Gold’s argument: a non-unanimous verdict was allowed in Caddo Parish, but not in Sabine Parish.
That may seem counterintuitive, but it’s the natural outcome when district judges disagree and a higher court hasn’t weighed in, said Paul Baier, a constitutional law professor at LSU. The effect of a district judge’s decision is confined to that district, and only as long as it’s not challenged, Baier said.
“That’s the whole purpose of the (state) Supreme Court. There is a remedy for this kind of disparate district court judgments, but it’s at the top. Meanwhile if the matter isn’t at the top, I think district judges have their own jurisdiction,” Baier said. “They are separate constitutional entities with their own authority.”
Forum shopping?
The question will come before higher courts soon. The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is planning to appeal Edwards’ ruling in the Howard case, and the state Supreme Court this month will hear arguments in another pre-2019 case that was affected by the Maxie judgment.
The latter case also originated in Beasley’s courtroom, the only one in Sabine Parish. Beasley cited his own previous judgment in the Maxie case when finding that another defendant, Valentino Hodge, is entitled to a unanimous verdict in a domestic abuse and illegal gun possession case.
His decision came in response to a motion from the District Attorney’s Office seeking to confirm that a non-unanimous verdict would be allowed.
The state’s brief to the Supreme Court says the constitutionality of non-unanimous juries hadn’t been challenged in the Hodge case, as it was in the Maxie case, in which the court heard extended testimony. In an interview, Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett said such a record must be created any time defense lawyers want to challenge the constitutionality of non-unanimous verdicts.
Burkett said he’s “dumbfounded” by Edwards’ decision to apply Maxie to a Lafayette Parish case.
“If that judge on his own initiative wanted to take the position and rule it unconstitutional after evidence were put on and all, that would be his purview,” Burkett said. “But he’s not bound by the 11th Judicial District.”
But defense lawyers say Burkett’s argument misses a critical point. While one district judge’s reasoning does not serve as binding precedent on another, no judge can exercise authority over laws that have been overturned on constitutional grounds, said Richard Bourke, who represents the two Sabine Parish defendants and is a colleague of Howard’s lawyers.
“It’s not that any other judge is bound to agree with Judge Beasley. It’s that an un-appealed, final, lawful order was entered, which has legal effects throughout the entire state,” Bourke said. “The legal effect of a judgment declaring unconstitutionality is to render the provisions void.”
That argument is based on a distinction without a difference, said Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart. Stewart was a leading proponent among prosecutors for the constitutional amendment to junk non-unanimous verdicts. But he disagrees with Bourke that a district court’s judgment can void a state law on constitutional grounds.
“There is no difference in the judgment and the reasons for it,” Stewart said. “To make it very simple, what happens in Sabine stays in Sabine.”
A Louisiana Attorney General’s Office litigator, John Gray, argued in the recent hearing in the Howard case that defense lawyers are trying to skirt their burden of proof in challenging established law. Howard’s lawyer, Stephen Singer, responded that the state had its chance to challenge Beasley’s findings, but chose not to do so.
Relitigating the equal protection challenge in every case would allow the state to “forum shop,” Singer said.
“They have a right to confront any evidence presented by the defense on this issue, to cross-examine it, to present their own evidence on the matter,” Singer argued. “What they don’t get to do is to do it thousands of times all over the state.”
Arguments over the applicability of Beasley’s judgment are likely to continue surfacing until higher courts put the question to rest. Gold, the defense lawyer who unsuccessfully invoked the Sabine ruling in Caddo Parish, said he plans to try again in a second-degree murder case in Red River Parish.
“I will probably do it in every case, until the Supreme Court says I can’t do it,” Gold said.