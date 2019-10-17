A robust increase in the number of graduate students has lifted University of Louisiana at Lafayette enrollment over last year’s numbers to 19,403, still the largest enrollment among nine UL System campuses. Nonetheless, that total is short of one stated and imminent campus goal at the Lafayette campus – to reach an enrollment of 20,000 students by 2020.
UL Lafayette announced in early October that graduate enrollment increased from 2,050 in fall 2018 to 2,330 in fall semester 2019, an apples-to-apples, year-over-year comparison. That helped the university slightly eclipse its 2018 enrollment numbers.
“That’s our goal: To get to 20,000 by 2020,” said DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management. In reaching for that elusive star, though, UL Lafayette has achieved other benchmarks:
- UL has its largest number of first-time freshmen with ACT scores of 32 or higher, up 20 percent over fall 2018.
- The freshman class’ composite ACT score is 23.7 and the average grade point average for entering freshmen was 3.39.
- The freshmen class includes 108 high school valedictorians.
But it’s older students – graduate students, in particular – and not entering undergraduate students, that spelled the difference in maintaining and building upon campus enrollment at UL this semester. The university has added two graduate programs; one additional program launched in 2017, an online master’s of business administration, has grown to to more than 800 students.
Bowie said the online MBA and two additional new graduate programs that were launched this fall, a doctorate in earth and energy sciences and a master’s in elementary education, may point to strategies for increasing overall UL Lafayette enrollment. The former is an interdisciplinary program intended to encourage research, especially for industry; the latter is intended to prepare teachers for French immersion programs, Mary Farmer-Kaiser, UL graduate school dean, said.
“We need certified teachers,” she said.
Farmer-Kaiser said UL Lafayette will continue to expand the number of its graduate programs. Next week, for example, the university’s intention to offer a new master’s degree for athletic trainers will be reflected on the University of Louisiana System board’s October meeting agenda.
She said the increase in the number of graduate programs was complemented by an increase in the number of doctoral students this semester – from 420 to 500. She said the numbers for doctoral student enrollment will never rival the number of MBA students, but nonetheless they reflect enrollment growth.
In fact, she said, increasing graduate enrollment may be a key to achieving overall enrollment goals. She said many jobs require a master’s to apply. Others demand a master’s for advancement. Most master’s programs can be completed within two years; others can be completed as quickly as 12 months.
In addition to its emphasis on growing graduate enrollment, the university will pursue other strategies to boost enrollment, including:
- Encouraging “stopouts,” students who left college with credits but without a degree, to return to college to earn their bachelor’s. There are some 30,000 former students in the area that stopped going to college within the past seven or eight years. Two degree programs that are offered online – one is in business administration, the other in general studies – provide people who hold jobs and have families the flexibility to enroll for classwork conveniently. The general studies degree enables them to tailor their academic programs to their own scholarly interests.
- Shrinking completion times. Bowie said providing students with the opportunity to speed up completion of their degree programs with half-semester courses and frequent starting points during the year reduces the time spent in the program.
- Seeking international enrollment. Bowie said UL Lafayette and the Mexican government have long been in discussions over encouraging students from there to study here. He said much of that focus has been on encouraging graduate enrollment by preparing Mexican faculty members to earn graduate degrees and to teach in their home country. Enrolling more undergraduate engineering and computer students from Mexico also would boost enrollment. So would recruiting more students from China, which has a huge number of potential students, Bowie said.
- Retaining students. Bowie said the increase in student lodging on campus encourages students to participate fully in campus life. Some 4,000 students live on campus. Living on campus helps students to focus on their coursework, which is why they chose to pursue higher education. That, he said, helps to retain students on campus.
Bowie said his office is also recruiting heavily within the state of Louisiana. UL Lafayette draws students from 63 of the 64 parishes – only East Carroll Parish, which is on the Arkansas border – does not send any students to Lafayette. He said the university has recruiters zoned around the state to seek new students.
The university continues to draw students nationally, too. Students from 48 states – Idaho and Vermont are the exceptions – attend school in Lafayette. UL Lafayette has two recruiters in Houston, one in Dallas who recruit there, as well.
Oftentimes, recruiters in Texas can help return to home those students who have moved out of Louisiana for job reasons.