With school back in session and more parents than ever exercising the option of online, do-it-yourself, it’s time society stood up for our public schools.
Founding Father Thomas Jefferson argued for a system of public education and was ignored for the next century, with mothers teaching their children largely at home. The practice appears to have come full circle — despite no more Lincoln in a log cabin — and mothers are again teaching their children at home. As of 2017, some 30,000 Louisiana students went to school at home or online, a number that has only increased.
For whatever reason, teaching is viewed as something anyone can do. This is simply not true.
And while teaching requirements may not be as stringent as they should be — countries that outdo us academically do so because they only allow the top 10% of their college graduates to teach — certification and professionalism still count.
Part of what school does is teach the young to cope with society, not avoid it.
Not happy with public schools? Hold principals accountable for discipline, vote out self-serving school board members, attend school board meetings, write letters to the editor and take to social media.
However, I look at life from both sides now. Public school teaching was my side hustle for three decades, but when I came to Louisiana, my credentials exceeded those of early childhood programs so I preschooled my daughter at home. Field trips to the zoo, read-a-louds all day, every day. I designed worksheets in both French and English, taught her to write and read and do creative dramatics. We took long bike rides to pet the neighborhood horses, picked blackberries along the hedgerows, went on nocturnal toad hunts for science, and to learn rudimentary math, we cooked. I painted with her, we learned music at the piano, and pretty much went everywhere together.
I was never so glad to see someone go to kindergarten in my life.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Alumni Association Lunch
And true to their school, the UL Alumni Association past presidents met for their annual lunch in the Eleven Hundred Room of City Club. David Fisher was the first to arrive, followed quickly by current President Troy Hebert. “It’s important to celebrate those who served, but even better to gain knowledge from those in the room for future leadership and expanding our Ragin’ Cajun pride,” he said. Among those enjoying the pot roast, rice dressing and berry cups were Angela Morrison, Marty Audiffred, and Warren Perrin, just back from Canada and the big Cajun Congrès.
Cancer Gala
The 2019 Black and White Gala benefiting the American Cancer Society welcomed a sold-out crowd to UL’s Atchafalaya Ballroom. No expense was spared — complimentary valet parking, doormen and VIP party upstairs — this one had it all. “It’s for our largest donors and honorees, a way to say thank you and meet 'n' greet,” said Kathryn Loewer. Spirit of Hope honorees were Scott Cavitt, Claire Broussard, Dr. Kelly Cahill, Dr. Dee Garrett, Fawn Hernandez, Dr. Deborah Johnson, Dr. Sal Malad, Billy Mick, Beth Marino Resweber, Matt Roth, Johnathan Williams, Judy Briscoe and Julie Deshotels Jardell. On Call played, everybody stayed, and Garrett’s black gown was the “it” dress.
JL Party
Talk about your sparkle and shine. Lee Michaels hosted the Junior League of Lafayette for wine, hors d’oeuvres and more at its store with more bling than anyone could wish. “We’re so thankful to Lee Michaels for the support. We couldn’t do our good work without them,” said JL President Angelle Adams. Making their wish lists were Roya Boustany, President-elect Melanie Fowler, Marcela Carmichael, Emily Kean, proud public school teacher Mary Landry and Melissa Marcotte, sporting some beautiful Brazilian blue topaz. This year marks the 40th anniversary for the League’s George Rodrigue cookbook, and we could have cheerfully made off with the entire plate of Cornmeal Cheese “Cigars.” The league’s annual shopping lollapalooza Tinsel & Treasures gets underway on Sept. 25.
Let It Ride
Cité des Arts hosted its third annual Casino Night with some help from event coordinator Vince Navarro and Poker Productions. "It's a fun way to bring people in and have a good time," said Cité spokesperson Maureen Brennan. "The money supports Cité and building the arts." Cité plans four shows of its own next year, beginning with "The Best of Ain't Misbehavin,'" and ready to begin the betting were blackjack dealer Kenneth Wright and three-card poker player Johanna Gims, who invited us to play. Sorry, Fête finds society enough of a gamble.