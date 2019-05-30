Officials with the company redeveloping the old federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette are requesting a 90-day delay to start because of environmental problems.
OFCH signed a purchase agreement Dec. 17 with Lafayette Consolidated Government to buy the old federal courthouse on Jefferson Street and surrounding properties for redevelopment into apartments and mixed-use commercial space. The purchase agreement requires the company begin construction activities, which at a minimum means erecting construction fencing and signs, by July 1.
In a May 15 memo, J. Dyke Nelson of the OFCH development team, said the company discovered environmental issues not previously known to city-parish officials. Prior to purchasing the property, company representatives discussed with city-parish officials the likely presence of asbestos in the former federal courthouse and two other buildings included in the sale.
"The good news is that we believe we may have the opportunity to get funds from the federal government to assist in the clean up effort," Nelson wrote. "However the process is taking longer than we hoped. Therefore, we are requesting additional time to work through this process, so we can take advantage of this program that will deploy federal dollars to remedy this local problem."
The completion deadline, Dec. 31, 2020, which is contained in the purchase agreement, would not be changed, he wrote.
The City-Parish Council is expected to consider an introductory ordinance Tuesday granting the company the 90-day extension. If approved for introduction, the ordinance would go to the council two weeks later for final approval.
"I'm not comfortable giving them 90 days," Councilman Jay Castille, who had not seen the ordinance Thursday, said. "They knew about the environmental (problems) going in. It shouldn't have been a surprise."
Castille questioned how the company plans to finish building the development on time if start construction starts three months late.
The contract, he said, contains $25,000 monthly penalties for starting or finishing construction late.
When the sale was approved in November, it excluded a provision in an earlier form of the sales agreement that would have reserved the $1.4 million in sales proceeds to cover the cost of environmental cleanup and sewer system upgrades. At that time, the council approved an amendment by Castille allowing the city to buy back the property if construction isn't started within a year of the ground-breaking deadline.
The developers also can terminate the sale if they aren't satisfied with the condition of the property or results of the due diligence, which includes the potential cost of environmental cleanup and sewer improvements.
Castille said if that happens, the council could turn to the next most-favorable company that submitted a proposal to redevelop the property, start the process over or wait until after January when a new mayor-president takes office. The election is scheduled for the fall and Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said he will not seek re-election.
Nelson, in the memo, said several development tasks have been completed, including but not limited to completing part 1 of the tax credit process, completing a draft of a preliminary proposal to place the existing buildings on the historic register and completing designs of building plans.
OFCH consists of Edward J. Krampe III of Place de Lafayette and David Weinstein of Weinstein Nelson Developers in Baton Rouge.