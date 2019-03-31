Scott residents voted down a proposed 1 percent sales tax Saturday, with 44.92 percent voting for and 55.08 percent voting against.
Voter turnout was 12.1 percent for the race, with 296 people voting for the tax and 363 people voting against it, according to complete but unofficial election results.
Multiple precincts had no turnout.
The proposed sales tax was one of a handful of ballot items around the state and the only vote taking place in Lafayette Parish.
The sales tax was expected to generate $2.4 million a year and would have been collected only in the city of Scott, according to the ballot proposition. Two-thirds of the money generated by the tax would have been dedicated to fire and police protection while the remaining one-third would have be used for parks and recreation, sewer, roads, drainage and economic development.
Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.