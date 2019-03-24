A man was killed Sunday evening after he was shot on Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette police said.
Officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue. They found 22-year-old Kenderick Flugence Jr., of Lafayette, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said.
First responders took Flugence to a hospital where he died.
No suspects have been identified at the time of a 10:30 p.m. press release from the police department.
Police continue to investigate. They urge anyone with information to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.