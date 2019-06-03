Bus fares collected by Lafayette Transit System dropped nearly 21 percent last year in part because of broken collection boxes, an independent audit revealed.
The annual audit by Kolder, Slaven & Company of Lafayette Consolidated Government for the 2017-18 fiscal year that ended Oct. 31 was released Monday.
As early as the first quarter of 2018, the audit states, city management was aware of the decline in bus fare revenue, which is considered program income for Lafayette Consolidated Government's Federal Transit Formula Grant.
The cause of the decline was fare collection boxes on city buses frequently malfunctioned and couldn't collect money, the audit states. LCG's policy is to allow passengers free rides on city buses when the fare boxes are broken.
Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer for LCG, told The Acadiana Advocate Monday the city is unable to determine how much of the reduced revenue was because of broken fare boxes and how much was the result of fewer bus riders.
Toups responded in the audit that steps are being taken to remedy the situation and improve bus fare revenues. The city is installing new electronic fair collection boxes on its buses. The city also developed back-up collection procedures for when the fare boxes malfunction, she wrote.
With an electronic fare system, in addition to normal cash fares, Toups wrote, bus riders will be able to buy fares and long-term passes online or with cell phone apps. The new electronic fare system, she said, should be implemented within a year.
The auditors also noted deficiencies in several procedures or the lack of written policies specifically dealing with direct purchase requisitions and the draw down of federal HOME funds. Toups wrote that those issues are being addressed.
The audit will be presented at the City-Parish Council meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.