You can learn how to play pickleball — a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — Saturday at the Broussard Sports Complex.
An intro to pickleball event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park. The event is open to anyone over the age of 18.
Participants will learn the basic rules of the game and compete against others in a rotation of games, according to a press release from Broussard.
There are more than 15,000 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts in the U.S., according to USAPA.org.
Pickleball isn’t the only thing new coming to the complex in Broussard.
There will be year-round tennis events and clinics for children and adults as well as tennis camps this summer for kids, new assistant sports director Kyli Lassalle said in the news release. The kids’ camps will include tennis drills, fun exercises, games and match play as well as some pickleball. Contact Lassalle to register or learn more at klassalle@broussardla.com or 337-281-2298.