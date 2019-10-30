Supporters of Medicaid expansion in Louisiana on Wednesday touted the program’s good effects over the last three years. Among beneficial outcomes they related: greater access to preventive healthcare for the working poor, more efficient healthcare delivery and improvements in fighting obesity, heart disease and low birthweight babies in Louisiana.
State Rep-elect. Marcus Bryant, D-Lafayette, and State Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas, met in Lafayette with some two dozen healthcare officials and political leaders to solicit success stories about Medicaid expansion, which was effected by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive action in 2016. The expanded coverage plan added more than 450,000 Louisianians.
State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, said the meeting was “a call to action” on behalf of those who work low-wage jobs but otherwise can ill-afford private health insurance. If Medicaid expansion is ended or “frozen,” he said, “A piece of the pie will not be there are some point.” People will become uninsured.
Organizers of the meeting included healthcare activists and supporters of Edwards, the incumbent Democrat who is locked in a tight re-election race with businessman Eddie Rispone, the Republican challenger. Rispone has said he would “freeze” Medicaid expansion enrollment.
Early voting in that statewide election runs from Nov. 2-9; the election is Nov. 16.
Dr. Ken Cochran, president and CEO of Opelousas General Health System, said freezing Medicaid expansion “will save the state zero dollars” because Louisiana gets additional federal dollars for its participation in the program. End or limit the program, he said, and Louisiana would end or limit the influx of federal funding.
He said his system has learned that participants are oftentimes low-income workers who suffer a “social stigma” for lacking the resources to afford private healthcare. He said some of the jobs in which the working care are employed don’t offer insurance.
Scott Guidry of Acadian Ambulance said that expanded Medicaid enables first-responders to transport patients to healthcare providers that are more affordable than emergency rooms, which charge the most for their services.
Previously, he said, indigent patients could only go to the emergency rooms at elevated costs, a burden that hospitals and other healthcare providers had to “eat.”
Boudreaux said that in the Legislature, Medicaid expansion generated a partisan split, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. He attributed that split to a “lack of understanding” that many of those people now covered by Medicaid are working people.
Edwards’ re-election organization said in a news release that statewide, more than 300,000 Louisianians, including 50,000 from the Lafayette area, would lose their healthcare if Medicaid were frozen.