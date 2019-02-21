Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents are looking for information regarding an endangered whooping crane that was shot in Acadia Parish.
The wounded crane was found Nov. 2 between Crowley and Rayne off of Monceaux Road. It was taken to a vet where it had to be put down as a result of its injuries.
A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for illegally shooting the crane.
Anyone with information regarding the illegal shooting should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, residents can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” app. The hotline and the tip411 are monitored 24 hours a day. Upon request, informants can remain anonymous.
Whooping cranes are the most endangered of the world’s crane species. LDWF has released 147 whooping cranes since 2011 and are currently tracking about 76 cranes. The bird in this case was released in December of 2016.
In April, two Acadia Parish residents were charged with shooting two of the endangered birds. Kaenon Constantin, 25, and a juvenile allegedly shot the cranes with .22-caliber rifles from an all-terrain vehicle, according to LDWF.
In 2017, A Gueydan man was ordered to spend 45 days in prison and pay a $2,500 fine for killing a whooping crane in 2014.