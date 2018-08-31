LOUISIANA – August 31, 2018 – Hera Health Solutions of Atlanta bested nine other emerging healthcare-industry entrepreneurs to take home the $2,500 prize at last night’s Get Started Medical pitch contest held at the University of Louisiana Lafayette Student Union.
Sponsored by Cox Business, in partnership with Accelerate South and the Lafayette General Foundation, the event showcased entrepreneurs from across the country and their innovative medical solutions, including New Orleans-based Levisonics and Lafayette-based ExperonHealth.
“The medical field is changing rapidly thanks to entrepreneurs who continue to innovate in hopes of advancing cures and improving our quality of life,” said Leigh King, vice president of Cox Business Louisiana. “It was truly exciting to be able to host Get Started Medical and showcase some of the hottest business ideas in healthcare.”
Hera Health Solutions is developing a biodegradable long-acting drug delivery implant. Their combination of material composition and manufacturing processes aim to revolutionize long-acting drug delivery and solve the issue of invasive therapies and strict pill-taking regimens.
Hera Health will now move on for a chance to win $10,000 in cash and prizes as part of the Nov.15 Get Started Louisiana pitch competition in Baton Rouge, sponsored in partnership with PitchBR and Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week. For more information, please click here.
A live audience gathered in the Atchafalaya Grand Ballroom to watch the live Get Started Medical competition, during which contestants were given two-and-a-half minutes to pitch their ideas and then answer questions from a panel of judges. The judges included:
• Mike Braham – Vice President and General Manager, Trapollo
• Casey Hoyt – Co-founder, VieMed
• Cian Robinson – Executive Director of Innovation, Research and Real Estate Investment Funds, Lafayette General Foundation
• Rajesh Shetye – Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, LHC Group
• Blaise Zuschlag – Director of Administration, Acadian Companies