It has come to my attention that some of you are giving people the business instead of doing business. So much so, it’s necessary to take you to the etiquette woodshed.
In business, you either have the moves like Jagger or you’re a bumpkin. There’s a reason job interviews are often conducted over lunch — to assess someone’s skills on both a personal and professional level — and it doesn’t end there. No matter how well you wheel and deal, someone will always notice if you have the manners of a goat.
Do not answer texts and emails with “K.” “Okay” is already short enough, and U R being unprofessional. In fact, turn off your phone during face-to-face conversations unless you’re waiting for that donor heart. Don’t arrive late for meetings. That same phone has a calendar, K?
Bear in mind that social media has the uncanny ability to make things stupid, your business included. You are what you post.
When you’re a prospective client invited to a lunch meeting, do not bring your staff along and expect them to be treated. You don’t have carte blanche and cannot assume “expense account.” Come one, come all is not implied, and the only ones who show up to pillage without an invitation are pirates. Don’t think it goes unnoticed, and don’t think your professional reputation won’t suffer.
If an organization wants to say “thank you for your business,” you may not take an offer of “I’d like to send you pizza” and recalibrate it to “we’re on diets, so how about seafood pasta, charbroiled oysters, a catfish platter,and baked potatoes with dessert, dinner portions please. And is that ready for pickup. It’s already 11:30.” Total bill $175. By the way, that’s not a diet.
It’s also not business. It’s grifting.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Apollo Ball
And going about their royal business were King Apollo David D’Aquin and Her Majesty Giulia Valentine, misruling over “Apollo’s Mixtape.” Always the absolute best of New Orleans Mardi Gras, this year was no exception, with roses for days on the royalty tables and an eager, sold-out audience. “I practiced, and I didn’t fall down,” said D’Aquin during the pre-tableau socializing. Not falling down on the job either was Chad Terro, belting out “Fancy,” Apollo President Kevin Doerr, ball Captain Darrell Fruge, past King Rusty Phillips, Ted Viator, Wayne and Casey Leleux, Shelley and Lisa Landry and Fête favorite Olajuwan Alexander, who was King Apollo 42 and still looking it.
Troubadour King’s Coronation
Taking care of official business were past kings of the Order of the Troubadours, welcoming King Richard Coeur de Lion Dr. David Barczyk at an Oakbourne soiree. Barczyk will rule over “The Heraldry of Richard’s Lineage,” along with Sir Kenneth Chris Lee, and attending were Al and Denise Ingram, Robert and Janice Copeland, Merilyn and George Crain, and Peter and Alexa John. The event kicks off a week of festivities before the ball.
Xanadu Party
The ladies of Xanadu raised their glasses, "Cheers to Thirty Years" at Chef Roy's in Rayne, hosted by Xanadu board members. Sam Landers is king, Cindy Cobb is queen, and we have it on good authority that June Pellerin and Paula Goodman are the ones to credit for making the Mardi Gras happen.