Opelousas Police detectives are looking for tips in relation to the investigation over two recent guns shootings that targeted the same residence in the 100 Block of W. Church Street in Opelousas.
The first shooting occurred on February 10, the police said in a press release. In the early morning hours, unknown suspects threw some flammable substance at the apartment. Then, they fired at least eight rounds of gunshots against the home. The investigation found that at least one round entered the residence, causing damage to the property inside. The second shooting occurred six days later, in the late evening hours of February 16. Opelousas PD investigators found that over fifty rounds were fired at the residence striking the home and several vehicles located at the residence.
The home was occupied by three adults and a minor during the first shooting and by four adults during the second accident, but no one remained injured, according to the police. “In both incidents video surveillance was available, however, the video was not of the clarity that would help lead to a quick identification of the suspects involved in the shootings,” said the police in the press release. “It is believed that the shootings may be connected to previous shooting incidents which have occurred locally. Investigators have and will be following up with other law enforcement agencies that are investigating possible related shootings.”
Opelousas Police asked anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.
According to a recent FBI Crime Report, there were 375 violent reported crimes in Opelousas in 2020. Of those, only 203 were cleared by the police. The total of property crimes reported declined to 1,040 in 2020 from a total of 1,287 in 2019, data showed.