The Louisiana Ethics Administration confirmed Monday that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory failed to report several businesses which he and his wife have onwership in, a violation of state ethics disclosure laws.
The Ethics Administration sent Guillory three letters by certified mail Oct. 18 advising he omitted information on financial disclosure statements for 2019, 2020 and 2021, and giving him seven business days to amend his financial statements or contest the allegations.
Guillory received the notices Oct. 20 and filed revised statements Oct. 27, Kathleen Allen, ethics administrator, said Monday.
Had Guillory not filed the revised statements within seven days, he would have faced a $100 per day late fee per day, up to $2,500.
Guillory has come under fire for working at least two other jobs -- teaching part-time at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and practicing law -- while serving as mayor-president. The Home Rule Charter states that the position is supposed to be full-time.
The Acadiana Advocate reported on Oct. 19 that Guillory failed to report all of his and his wife's businesses to the ethics administration. By not disclosing all of his business associations, the public that he serves was unable to see how much additional income he was making besides the $121,773 a year salary he'll collect in 2022-23.
Allen said Guillory failed to disclose information on two documents: one in which he has to provide information on all businesses in which he and his spouse individually or collectively own more than 10% and in which either is a director, officer, owner, partner, member or trustee, and the other document listing income he and his spouse individually or collectively received from those businesses.
The amended 2021 filings show Guillory originally failed to report:
- His 100% ownership in Acadiana Family Law, which Guillory formed after he was elected in 2019 and which shares an address with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan's private legal practice.
- His 50% ownership in J.E.P. LLC, an equipment rental company.
- The 100% ownership by Guillory and his wife in Still Water, a rental property.
The mayor-president also failed originally to report 2021 income of less than $5,000 from Still Water. The amended report indicates no transactions were made by J.E.P. Inc. or WM&N Supplies and Machinery, a business he formed with his wife last year, and no services rendered by Acadiana Family Law or Guillory Counseling, which his wife owns.
Guillory failed to list 100% ownership in Acadiana Family Law in 2020 nor did he report it on a form listing income received from businesses. He reported no services and no income from the law practice in 2020.
In 2019, Guillory did not report 100% ownership in Acadiana Family Law or 100% ownership with his wife of J&J Vacation Rentals, an investment property holding, according to the amended report. He reported no transactions from that business or Acadiana Family Law in 2019.