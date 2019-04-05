Alternative rock band The Revivalists will headline a new family-friendly event next month aimed at renewing interest in downtown Lafayette.
The event, called Downtown Rising, will also include performances by New Orleans-based progressive band Sweet Crude and Lafayette's own DJ Digital, in addition to The Revivalists, best known for the 2015 hit single "Wish I Knew You."
The summer party happens May 30 at Parc International. "Early duck" general admission tickets cost $23 and front stage VIP tickets cost $50 until April 30.
"Downtown Lafayette is experiencing an exciting resurgence, as people from all over Acadiana and beyond discover — and rediscover — all that our downtown district has to offer," said event organizer Gus Rezende in a news release. "There's no denying we're on the rise, and we want to keep the renewed energy and vibrancy growing with an annual celebration. We call it Downtown Rising. Every year we'll come together for a huge summer party featuring a national music act in the heart of downtown Lafayette, where we'll toast how far we've come and fuel the progress that will continue transforming our downtown district into a world-class city center. "
The Revivalists formed 10 years ago in New Orleans, and its members have been on a wild ride since releasing the gold-selling single "Wish I Knew You" in 2015. In addition to appearing on talk shows with Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen Degeneres and Conan O'Brien, the band has sold out three years of back-to-back headline tours.
Downtown Rising is presented by Social Entertainment in partnership with 106.3 Radio Lafayette, Downtown Lafayette and the Blue Monday Mission.
The rain-or-shine event is open to all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the event ends at 10 p.m.
Learn more or purchase tickets at socialentertainment.net.