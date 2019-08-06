A new library for the north side of Lafayette and expansion of the Carencro library are a step closer to reality.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government professional services review committee on Tuesday recommended two architects. The library board of control also approved the two selections, Director Teresa Elberson said.
Architectural consultants 720 Design was selected to gather information, interior design and consulting, preparing specifications and bidding documents and administer construction of a new Northeast Regional Library in City-Parish Council District 4, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux's district, and expansion of the North Regional Library in Council District 2, Councilman Jay Castille's district in Carencro. The firm also will assist with fixtures and library equipment. The estimated cost for services is $260,000.
The contract includes hosting meetings with residents in the area to determine what they want in a new library, Elberson said.
Angelle Architects was selected for the North Regional Library expansion. The contract is worth $200,000.
A budget amendment transferred $12 million in fund balance from the Lafayette Parish public libraries, with $8 million earmarked for construction of the new Northeast Regional Library and $4 million to expand the Carencro library.
Boudreaux pushed for money for a new library east of Evangeline Thruway and Interstate 49, which he said are physical barriers to many in the area who rely on bicycles and walking to get around.
Councilwoman Liz Hebert suggested Tuesday looking at older, historic buildings in the area to help revitalize the community.
Council Chairman Jared Bellard said the historic Holy Rosary Institute property should be investigated as a site for the new library.
The Carencro library is the smallest of new regional libraries built around Lafayette Parish since 2012. As the first library, it was built with only one meeting room and two study rooms. The city of Carencro donated land adjacent to the library to build the addition.
Library officials said the money is available and would leave the library system with $4 million in balance if voters approve an Oct. 12 measure on the ballot. That proposal, if approved by voters, would rededicate $10 million from the library's $26 million fund balance to parish roads, bridges, drainage and recreation.
In 2018, voters did not renew a 1.61-mill property tax that expires at the end of 2019. Two other library taxes remain on the books.