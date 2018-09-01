The Acadiana Advocate is expanding its business coverage online and in print with a daily email newsletter and a targeted section in the newspaper every Sunday.
The Acadiana Business Advocate newsletter will hit email inboxes each weekday morning starting Tuesday, and the newspaper section debuts next Sunday.
A new business editor and new reporter working out of The Acadiana Advocate’s Lafayette office at 815 Johnston St. will cover everything from mom-and-pop startups to major corporations, breaking news, sharing industry trends, highlighting movers and shakers, and explaining how government policies affect business.
How you can sign up to receive our newsletter:
-- You can use this sign-up module below (note that the confirmation email you receive might go to your spam/junk/quarantine folder, depending on your email provider. Be sure to find that email and confirm your registration):
“We believe Acadiana deserves a robust business report,” said Judi Terzotis, president of The Advocate. “It’s an honor to highlight the inspiring stories of local entrepreneurs, business owners and their companies that make Acadiana unique. Acadiana is a special place to do business.”
Adam Daigle, the new editor for the Acadiana Business Advocate, has nearly 23 years in the newspaper business, most recently in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
A native of Gonzales and a 1995 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, he’s returning to Louisiana. He and his wife, Shelly, are foster parents and have four children.
Reporter Dan Boudreaux, a native of Opelousas and graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, covered business and government for The Houma Courier and The Daily Comet in Thibodaux before returning to Lafayette for a stint as a cameraman at KADN.
“Dan and I are ready to get started and reporting on the business developments in Acadiana,” Daigle said. “This is a great opportunity for everyone, and we hope to make a difference with readers.”
Major sponsors of the newsletter are Acadian Cos., Home Bank, Lafayette General Health and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
“We are excited to support The Acadiana Advocate’s new daily email newsletter,” said Richard E. Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Cos. “The Acadiana Advocate, and all other local media, serve a vital role in keeping us informed on the crucial news and issues in our area.”
John Bordelon, president and CEO of Home Bank, said it’s good to see more focus on business in the area.
“The Acadiana business community has done an incredible job weathering a challenging economy over the past few years,” Bordelon said. “Home Bank is incredibly blessed to be a part of this community for 110 years. It is very exciting that The Advocate is expanding its Acadiana business coverage.”
Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of LEDA, said he’s excited about the launch of the newsletter and newspaper section.
“Local business and community leaders need a reliable news source as they make important decisions that will impact their businesses and our community,” Gothreaux said. “LEDA looks forward to working with The Advocate staff to highlight Acadiana’s business success and economic growth.”
Lafayette General Health President David L. Callecod said the company is “excited that the Advocate is bringing a business publication to town, and we look forward to partnering with their team of journalists to share news about the ever-evolving health care landscape.”
To pass on news tips or talk to the news staff, send an email to acadianabusiness@theadvocate.com or call (337) 234-0714.
For advertising opportunities, call Angie Scopes or Stacey Thompson at (337) 234-0714.