McDonald’s employees from Crowley to LaPlace may be eligible for tuition assistance at South Louisiana Community College under a partnership announced Tuesday.
Chris Krampe, owner/operator of McLaff Inc., which owns 45 McDonald’s locations, said more than 30 of his company’s employees attend the two-year college and are eligible for McDonald’s tuition assistance of up to $2,500 a year for crewmembers and $3,000 for managers.
SLCC supersized that deal this week, announcing it would offer eligible McDonald’s employees attending the college up to an additional $500 a semester for as many as four semesters. Lana Fontenot, vice chancellor for institutional advancement and executive director of the SLCC Foundation, said that might make the difference for many McDonald’s workers who are eager to focus on studies and complete their academic programs.
“Many times, the cost of tuition and fees can be the sole deciding factor of attending college to better one’s life,” Fontenot said. Setbacks as simple as a blown tire or a sick child can derail a working student’s chance for success.
SLCC offers classes in nine parishes and online. Four programs are available completely online.
To be eligible, McDonald’s students must work at least 15 hours a week for a minimum duration of 90 days. The scholarship program will begin in the spring.
Krampe said McDonald’s scholarship programs have benefited students in the Dallas region with more than $270,000 in aid since the company’s national scholarship program was launched less than a decade ago. Of that, some $100,000 has aided students in the Krampe family’s McDonald’s sites. A handful of eligible students were present for the announcement Tuesday.
Chris Krampe and E.J. Krampe are second-generation McDonald’s owner/operators whose father, Ed, was the first McDonald’s owner/operator in Southwest Louisiana. The family has hired more than 70,000 employees since Ed Krampe entered the business in 1973.