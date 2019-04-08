UPDATE 11 a.m.: The man shot during an attempted armed robbery in Grand Coteau died at a local hospital Monday morning, according to a report from KATC.
The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim has not been released.
ORIGINAL STORY: One man was injured during an attempted armed robbery of a Grand Coteau home Monday morning, according to a report from KATC.
A family of four — a husband, wife and two kids — was home at the time of the break-in, Grand Coteau Police Chief Wilton Guidry told the TV station.
The husband was shot during the break-in and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Guidry. His condition remains unknown at this time.
The incident occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday morning in the 500 block of Bellemin Street, which is near La. 93 and La. 182 in Grand Coteau.
Three suspects, identified only as two men and one woman, fled the scene in two vehicles: a 2017 gray Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and a 2017 black Buick Regal.
Anyone with information on the break-in or the suspects involved is asked to contact the Grand Coteau Police Department.