The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) arrested Monday Christopher Simon of Kaplan, a 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted for multiple violent felony charges, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Feb. 7, the Special Response Team was deployed to the suspect's home and utilized an armored vehicle for the operation. Simon, barricaded at home, then peacefully surrendered. He was taken into custody without incident.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Simon was wanted for a series of charges that included home invasion, simple burglary, theft, domestic abuse-strangulation, and contempt of court.
Patrol deputies responded to serve the warrants after receiving credible information from the public as to his whereabouts. Simon was recently featured on Crime Stoppers of Vermilion, the Sheriff's Office said.
“Our Crime Stoppers program is beginning to demonstrate its value as we feature both crimes and fugitives on the local TV stations for our viewers here in Vermilion Parish. We are excited about it and implore our viewers to promote our Crime Stoppers Program to their friends, families, and neighbors,” said Eddie Langlinas, Director of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force and Coordinator of Crime Stoppers of Vermilion.
“It’s a prime example of how things can work when people and law enforcement agencies come together for the greater good because the safety of our loved ones and our communities matter most. Together, we can make a difference.”
In the statement, Director Langlinas said the credit goes to a multi-division and agency effort that included the VPSO SRT, the VPSO Patrol Division, the VPSO Warrants Division, along with the Kaplan Police Department.
He extended his thanks to the “Crime Stoppers of Vermilion” board members, the videographer, and the local media who helped sponsor and promote the 'Crime Stoppers of Vermilion' program.
“Our efforts would not be possible without the help of all those involved in our Crime Stopper program,” said Director Langlinais.