The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an overnight house fire in Opelousas that claimed the life of a woman.
The victim is believed to be the 70-year-old homeowner, who was found in bed by Opelousas firefighters. Official identification and cause of death are pending autopsy.
The fire happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Jake Drive.
After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire began in the home’s kitchen area. The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, but deputies believe electrical factors contributed to the fire.
Investigators were unable to locate smoke alarms in the home. The fire marshal's office reminds all residents of the significant difference smoke alarms can make in your family’s chances of surviving a fire.
Today, specifically, homeowners are being reminded to change smoke alarm batteries when changing clocks to adjust for Daylight Saving Time.
A smoke alarm is recommended for every room where someone sleeps.
If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms, contact your local fire department and/or district, which partners with the state fire marshal's office through Operation Save-A-Life to install up to three free smoke alarms in your home. You can also request a smoke alarm by visiting lasfm.org.