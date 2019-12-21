At no other time is the kitchen more important than at Christmas. Society has ruled it so, and the family fare prepared there is the sauce that binds, pun intended. It was so at my house.
When my daughter was little, she would eat no onions. While this may not seem like a matter of much importance, it was, particularly on holidays when grande cuisine is called for.
I’m not quite sure what it was about onions that bothered her, but she could detect them no matter how finely chopped. There was no dish deep enough to hide them, and she would patiently spend an entire mealtime ferreting them out, removing them with surgical precision to the side of her plate.
At last in desperation, I thought of a dish with no onions, fancy enough for a feast or a finicky princess. It was Poulet Vallée D’Auge and consisted of chicken in a sauce laced with Calvados, one step of which was to flambé the French brandy. It was her favorite moment, when the blue flames were ignited with a match — tall, blue, dangerous-looking flames that had to be shaken immediately to extinction.
Once she realized we were the only family who intentionally set their food on fire, it became a Christmas requirement: the chicken baking, the sauce simmering, apples poaching, and then the time would arrive. She got to hold the box of matches and the phone. The phone was for calling 911 in case the flames got away from me.
Chefs on TV make this look so simple, and I’m sure it is when you have an arsenal of culinary tools and a restaurant-grade kitchen. She and I had only each other and a one-woman galley. There were times I’d flinch and abandon the match entirely, fishing it out later after the flames were subdued.
I no longer have to do this. She’s the one making it for me now.
And she’s still a firebrand.
Merry Christmas.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
MOAA
They were all present and accounted for as the Military Officers Association of America Acadiana Chapter held its annual Christmas dinner and social at Don's Seafood downtown. On the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, members, many of them WWII and Korea veterans, gathered for war stories and steak as well as collecting toys for Toys for Tots on behalf of the Marines and money for St. Michael's Veterans Home. Passing muster were Martin Roy, E.J. Vincent, Boniface Suire, Myron Fonseca, retired Lt. Col Charlie White, Maj. Robert L. Meaux and Charles Moore. MOAA welcomes all branches of the military, active duty or retired, and their service mission is to take care of those who take care of us. God rest you merry, gentlemen.
DAR Tea
The Daughters of the American Revolution Galvez Chapter gathered at the Alexandre Mouton House for its formal holiday tea. There were sweets and sandwiches, mothers and debs, all with a Christmas backdrop. Rae Gremillion greeted guests, Myra Tener poured the tea and Tina Dupre helped with punch. Celebrating the season were Jane Noble, Louise Ganucheau, Charmaine Sevasten and LaJuana Handschin, trying out the divinity. The debutantes will appear again at the George Washington Ball on March 14.
Caroling
The Petroleum Club hosted its first caroling on the green, an outdoor event featuring cocktails, candy and Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Guests got to take home complimentary peppermint bark while enjoying the angelic sounds of a children’s choir, and in the mix were Pete Klentos, Jason Fontenot and Jim and Marie Reinhardt.