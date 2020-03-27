Service providers for Acadiana’s homeless citizens are struggling with a perfect storm in the coronavirus crisis: demand for emergency housing is rising while supply is falling.
The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing is appealing to the community to help relieve the pressure by making donations for hotel rooms. ARCH is appealing to the community to help pay for hotel rooms.
Social distancing and other restrictive measures reduce the space to provide housing units, and the diminished supply that remains is gridlocked, said Leigh Rachal, executive director of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing. No one can leave, no one can come in.
Meanwhile, Rachal said, people staying in hotels can no longer afford them, and others in already crowded living situations are being squeezed out.
According to ARCH, there are approximately 338 households in the eight-parish Acadiana region experiencing homelessness, but only 236 emergency shelter units.
“We are almost at a standstill for moving folks out of shelter. Housing offices are closed, employment offices are closed, people aren’t able to go to work so they don’t have the income to afford what they need to move out,” said Rachal.
