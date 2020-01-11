Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year is Classic Blue. A true blue shade that doesn’t veer off course toward green or purple. It’s lighter than navy but darker than many.
“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith,” said Leatrice Eiseman in a release announcing the company’s decision. “It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue that we can always rely on.”
Democrats must be ecstatic.
Be that as it may, Classic Blue seems to fall somewhere between Federalist Blue and Blue Angels Blue, and is recommended for just about everything from shutters to kitchen cabinets, appliances, backsplash, bathroom (where it channels a resort vacation’s sea and sky), and also your bedroom, laundry room, even your floors (however, Pantone preaches caution here) and rugs. It is suggested that you even paint your home exterior blue, and it makes a fetching front door color.
The color implications of blue aren’t quite as lovely and principled as Pantone might like to think.
Blue’s got a down side. Seen also as icy, cold and distant, it can denote sadness and alienation, as in Picasso’s “blue period.” It rarely occurs naturally in food with the exception of blueberries, and humans are wired to avoid foods that are poisonous since blue is often a sign that food is spoiled.
There is also “blue around the gills” and code blue in hospitals, which means staff is running down the hall with metal paddles and a defibrillator to shock you out of cardiac arrest.
It is also the color most preferred by men.
See “Devil with the Blue Dress On.”
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Triton Brunch
City Club’s Eleven Hundred Room hosted Queen Triton XLI Sophie Goodrich and her maids for a Saturday brunch. “It’s a lot of work, but fun,” said her mother Stephanie Goodrich. “It’s like planning a wedding, only we get to keep her.” Paying homage to her majesty were maids Andrea Lambert, Tiffany Tauzin and Milissa Guidry, King Triton David Crouch, Konni Ashy et famille and, most important, Raymond Goodrich, funding it all.
King Cake Party
This takes the cake. David Bennett hosted the Krewe of Victoria at her Asbury home for a king cake party. Guests shopped for float favors and swag while enjoying cakes from Pouparts, Meche’s, Keller’s, Champagne’s and Dong Phuong Bakeshop in New Orleans, complete with cake pulls for prizes. Prince Albert Sidney Savoie sampled them all and watched the Saints game, Willie the cat took it all in stride, we have to give our vote to Meche’s — just to be sure, we had two pieces — and Frank Taylor makes a mean mimosa, the best we’ve ever had.
Goin’ to the Chapel
Stewart and Becky Shea hosted the engagement of Shea Svendson and Seth Guilbeau at their Bayou Teche home, where friends and family gathered to toast the happy couple. The elegant evening featured a string quartet and romantic red roses, as well as Jennifer Yeager, Emily Svendson, Iris Guilbeau, Eraline Viator, Monica Guilbeau and Kevin and Shannon Rogers. The couple will wed in May.