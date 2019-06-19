LAKE CHARLES — A three-judge panel of the Third Circuit Court of Appeal on Wednesday heard arguments about whether a public referendum is needed to correct new Lafayette council district boundary errors, but did not render a decision.
Based on questions they asked and statements made during the hearing, it appears Judges Sylvia Cooks and D. Kent Savoie might support the Lafayette City-Parish Council's argument that errors in new council district boundaries can be corrected by the council. Judge John Saunders appeared to split with his colleagues.
The judges acknowledged the need for a speedy decision, probably within the next two weeks, to allow time for the Louisiana Supreme Court to weigh in if asked to do so and render a decision in time for qualifying for the Oct. 12 council elections.
Qualifying for the new Lafayette City Council and Parish Council seats is Aug. 6-8, but the corrected district boundaries must be in the hands of the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters and Louisiana Secretary of State by July 22, Emily Andrews with the Attorney General's Office on behalf of the Secretary of State's Office, said.
There isn't time for a special election before July 22 to ask voters to correct the district boundary errors, Andrews said.
The errors left an entire precinct of about 330 voters without a city council district and included a non-city precinct in the city of Lafayette, which would allow residents who don't live in the city to vote in city elections.
At issue is whether the Lafayette City-Parish Council has the authority to correct the errors using an ordinance or whether another vote by qualified electors is required. The council adopted an ordinance in March correcting errors in district descriptions that were in backup material supporting a Dec. 8 Home Rule Charter amendment that created separate city and parish councils for the first time since 1996.
Businessman Keith Kishbaugh, who plans to run for the new city council, sued and was joined by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who is in charge of elections statewide. They lost on the district level and appealed to the 3rd Circuit.
Andrews argued that a vote of the people is needed to change the council district descriptions because the districts are listed in the charter. Only voters, not the council, can amend the charter, she said.
Savoie said he believes establishing new council districts is apportionment, not re-apportionment, and the council has the authority to establish the council districts.
"And they made a mistake and they're trying to fix it," Savoie said.
Cooks agreed, saying the charter does not permanently give voters the authority to change districts.
Voters, Cooks said, in approving the Dec. 8 charter amendment, cast ballots on whether to split the city-parish council into two councils. They didn't vote on maps or backup material.
Saunders countered that some voters, albeit a small number, may have reviewed the maps and descriptions and, realizing an entire precinct was omitted, thought that was a good thing and voted for the charter amendment.
"I think we have to give integrity to what you put on the ballot and its backup" material, Saunders said.