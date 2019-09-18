The Lafayette Parish public library system, which lost $3 million in revenue when voters rejected a property tax renewal in April 2018, took another financial hit Tuesday when the Lafayette City-Parish Council declined to roll forward another property tax that would have brought in more revenue.
The council decided to keep a library property tax at 1.84 mills instead of rolling it forward to 2 mills. But another library property tax that has never been levied at the full amount approved by voters, will be increased from 2.68 mills to 2.91 mills.
Library Director Teresa Elberson said the increase will prevent the library board from having to dip into its fund balance to cover operating expenses because of the loss of $3 million from the 2018 failed tax renewal. But now the library fund balance is in jeopardy, too.
The library system built up a large surplus to build and equip four new libraries and renovate the downtown library. All have been completed.
The council recently agreed to spend $12 million in library funds to expand the Carencro library and build a new library in northeast Lafayette. On Oct. 12, voters across Lafayette Parish will consider transferring $10 million in library savings to drainage, roads and parks and recreation. That will leave about $4 million in the library fund balance which at one time was $40 million.
Library board member and finance chairman Andrew Duhon warned it isn't good fiscal practice for the library system to operate at a loss. In 4-5 years, he said, without the increased millages, operating expenses will exceed revenue.
"It's going to drag down the fund balance," Duhon said. "At a certain point we’ll not be able to operate."
The owner of a $200,000 home will pay, starting this year, $18.50 less in property tax because of the 2018 failed renewal, Duhon said. Taking the two remaining library taxes to their maximum would decrease that to $13.50, he said.
The council voted 5-4 to raise the 2.68-mill library tax to 2.91 mills. Voting yes were council members Kenneth Boudreaux, Jay Castille, Bruce Conque, Pat Lewis and Kevin Naquin. Voting no were Jared Bellard, Nanette Cook, Liz Hebert and William Theriot.
An ordinance to roll forward the 1.84-mill tax to 2 mills failed by the same vote. A two-thirds vote, six out of nine council members, was needed to pass the roll forward.
Also on Tuesday, the council voted 7-2 to roll forward a property tax for Lafayette Regional Airport, from 1.58 mills to 1.71 mills.
The tax has been in place since 1973, airport board chairman Paul Segura said, but the maximum approved by voters, 1.71 mills, has never been levied. Over the decades, he said, that cost the airport about $1 million in potential revenue.
The tax, Segura said, is for operations and maintenance, including airfield maintenance, fire and rescue, security and insurance. It is not used for salaries or construction of a new terminal, which is under way, he said, but it is essential to operations of the new terminal when it opens.
Councilmen Bellard and Theriot voted against the increase.