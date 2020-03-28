The backyard is no longer simply the place you put the doghouse. According to some in the interior design business, the entire space has gone to the dogs.
An increasing number of owners are now consulting landscape designers for a stylish backyard space with the dog in mind. Among the suggestions, no more gravel as it gets stuck in the pads of Fido’s feet. Use resin-bound aggregate instead to provide cushioning and easy cleaning. Also provide a peaceful place for the pup to relieve itself, screened with trellis or shrubs — make those sweet-smelling shrubs — so he’s out of human sight and a designated digging zone. The purpose is to encourage the dog to dig in his own area. And to encourage compliance, bury some interesting toys there. Don’t forget the dappled shade and a pot saucer for water.
No shade trees? Plant some in pots for puppy. Just make sure they’re not toxic to dogs or slug-friendly, since both the slugs and pellets to prevent them are. Don’t forget a handy water tap for hosing down that bad boy.
I happen to have a cat. She knows it’s her place to fit in, not the other way around, and my property is not designed with her in mind. Like all of her kind, she contends with the outdoors and prefers it. Aside from the occasional catnip and lemongrass, there are no plants to please her and it’s her job to stay away from those that don’t. She either confronts the conditions she finds outside or howls for help, something she’s equipped to do quite effectively. There are no camouflaged cat boxes, scratching posts or nap-time perches, but she does get to sleep on my balcony.
Sorry, I mean her catio.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
The Big Easel
City Club at River Ranch hosted its annual art festival (held before such things were canceled), drawing everybody and their dog. Always a crowd-pleaser, the event was particularly so this year. “It was good, more competition for entries,” said selection committee member and artist Dirk Guidry. “And it was good to see the quality of the work.” Guidry’s own self-portrait was a prime example, and looking all River Ranch were Rickie Maloney et fille, Kiki Frayard, Vermilionville’s David Cheramie and Gretchen Stewart. We weren’t kidding, the dogs nearly upstaged the artists, notably Chase Nelson’s blue merle collie and David Delhomme’s retired racer and therapy dog, Mandy the greyhound.
This is Us
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra staged its “This is Us: Sights & Sounds of Acadiana” at the Heymann Center, with an extended Maestro’s Circle beforehand. An artistic project that celebrates the local community, it paired traditional "Acadian Songs and Dances” with a collage of photos, curated by Vena and Nicholas Bardonnay. “We asked for submitted photos from the community and asked what Acadiana means to them,” said ASO Executive Director Dana Baker. The chosen ones also decorated the cocktail tables upstairs, and enjoying the pre-performance sounds of the AG Jazz Collective were conductor Mariusz Smolij, Carol Trosclair, Connie Guidry and Chuck Boudreaux.
Genius at Work
Lafayette’s best and brightest met at the Cecil Picard Center for a Saturday conference, led by Christine Briggs, director of the UL Center for the Gifted. Sponsored by L’Avenir, gifted youth tackled global warming in teams using future problem-solving techniques. “We’ve wanted to do this for a very long time,” said Briggs. “We’re excited.” Students were assisted by soon-to-be graduates of the UL College of Education and the latest technology, creating both images and videos. “You can immerse yourself in their solution,” said Heather Stone, assistant professor.
Actually, you had us at climate change.