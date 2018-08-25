Cat and dog shaming are funny internet pastimes, parent shaming not so much.
Oklahoma referee Brian Barrow has started STOP — Stop Tormenting Referees Permanently — and posts videos of parents behaving shamefully at sporting events. The hope is that mom and dad will see themselves and the reason 70 percent of youth sports referees quit within three years. But the problem reaches far beyond Oklahoma.
I’m on his team, because it’s important to stand against the tide, even though the tide ain’t turning back. So in the best interest of all society, parents listen up:
Sports do not instill character, they reveal it — or the lack thereof. Your job is to make sure your kid has some by the time you’re benched at the end of life’s game so he can play on his own.
Your little leaguer has to learn that sometimes you swing and miss. That other people will call the shots. That you win some, you lose some, and constantly crying “foul!” is not the stand a real man wants to take.
Life isn’t always fair, and no matter how good you are, some guy’s always better. But, never quitting is how you become that guy — not when daddy walks on the field and swears at the ref.
Mom, don’t allow your son to hide behind your skirts, likewise let your daughter stand or fail on her own, and neither is entitled to a college scholarship just because they’re yours. Every old crow thinks hers is the blackest.
By the way, I once judged a children’s no-contact karate tournament and still remember the mother who jumped to her feet and screamed, “Kill him! Kill him!”
I took 10 points off right there, mama-san.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Games of Acadiana
Only good sports here that’s for sure, including our own Lori Tucker, Charlene Robert and John Gipson. The Miles Perret Center held its annual Games of Acadiana sponsored in part by The Advocate. More than 50 games and activities manned by an army of volunteers occupied the Cajundome and two floors of the Cajundome Convention Center, generously provided free to the public through corporate sponsorships. “Our 18th annual games on Aug. 18 is like a golden anniversary,” said community liaison Sherry Hernandez. “We guesstimate over 10,000 will come through the door today. The funds help local families live with cancer.” Our absolute favorites? The Ghostbusters and Acadiana Roller Derby queen Jenni Skipper, the front-runner in our bubble gum booth.
Home Stretch
Last but certainly not least, Zea entered the Martini Madness homestretch with its “Bam Bam” Martini. “I pre-batched 200,” said Adam Turner. “It’s Absolut Vanilla, triple sec, simple syrup, OJ and half-and-half.” And apparently delicious, according to Martini Madness veteran Dolores Marks. “Bon Temps was my favorite until today,” she said. “Now I don’t know.” Sampling also: Dewey Burke and Kathleen LeBlanc, who met for a first date at Zea and have been married now for nine years.
Bon Anniversaire, Napoleon
A great party as always. The Krewe of Bonaparte met at La Fonda to celebrate its namesake’s birthday over cocktails. “Strictly past Napoleons and Josephines,” said past emperor Marty Audiffred. There were plenty of them, and President Denise Giosa welcomed one and all, including Robert Torian, Clif and Marianne Lane, Ed Wynne, future MOB Elizabeth Abdalla, gentleman Jack Castle and post-surgical Frank Neuner, wearing not only one medical boot, but two. You’re safe from the draft now, Frank.
Acadian Culture Day
Vermilionville staged its Acadian Culture Day, a Sunday-long celebration of parades, crafts, demonstrations and history. Visitors could canoe, tour, bone up on blacksmithing and open-hearth cooking, plus much more in the way of local culture. And in the forefront opening the festivities was Miss Scott 2018, Ashlyn Hanks. Who doesn’t love a small-town beauty queen? Now that’s America.
Here Comes the Sun
Jefferson Street Pub hosted the 24 Hour Citizen Project, an event for citizens to present community enhancement ideas and compete for funding. During this two-day event, teams of citizens pitched their ideas to a panel of backers and an audience at the main event on Saturday in an effort to receive funding and make their projects possible. Alex “Poetic Soul” Johnson made the cut for her “Eyes of the Sun,” a poem written by incarcerated youth in Lafayette, and her team will proceed with a mural project around town. Local artist Justin Robinson will lead the design and installation.