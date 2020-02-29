Make that one small step for women, one giant step for womankind.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returned to earth on a recent February morning after 328 days in space, a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and another in a string of recent achievements by female astronauts.
But men were behaving so badly on Earth, few noticed, much less remember.
Just as it’s also likely no one remembers Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman in space. Also probably mothballed in memory, Sally Ride, the first American woman to achieve the feat. Or Peggy Whitson, who still holds the NASA record for total days in space for any astronaut.
Koch ended an historic tour on the International Space Station in which she participated in six space walks, including the first woman walk. In October, Koch and Jessica Meir performed the first all-female spacewalk when they stepped outside the space station to repair a faulty battery charger.
Koch broke the record for the longest flight of a female in space and came within two weeks of the record for a single spaceflight by an American male, 340 days, set by Scott Kelly in 2016.
Koch added that women still “have a long way to go.”
Indeed, and they’ve been trying to get there since 1963. Although NASA has since updated its parlance and no longer uses the word “manned.”
Hollywood’s mindset — recent space opera "Ad Astra" had men doing the space walks; the lone female astronaut having been killed off via deranged baboon — has yet to be overcome.
And then there’s the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Royal Luncheon
There was no shortage of welcomes for Queen Berengaria of Navarre LXVIII Olivia Falterman and her ladies at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette. White roses, blue delphinium and a trumpet fanfare greeted her and Lady Edith Plantagenet Natalie Rose Piccione for a Valentine’s Day Champagne reception and sit-down luncheon. We have it on good authority that Her Majesty had a hand in the planning, as did Merilyn Crain, and basking in the preball ambience were maids Josie Movassaghi and Kinsley Welch, proud mothers Kat Movassaghi, Mary Werner and Glenda Matt and proud papa Dr. Ken Falterman, signing those checks.
Pomp & Circumstance
It was all Troubadours, all of the time this week, culminating in “The Heraldry of Richard’s Lineage” at the Heymann Center. Past queens and kings socialized pretableau as royalty arrayed themselves backstage, and holding court in the calm before the storm were king’s consort Colleen Barczyk, special character Timothy Davis, past Queen Elizabeth Burnell, Queen Mum Tanya Falterman, longtime Troubadours Jim Morvant and Denise Ingram, and new hand-at-the-helm Carolyn Crain Broussard. What we loved: Darrellyn Burts’ hand-painted wine cups.