FRIDAY
SECOND ANNUAL PARK(ING) DAY: 8 a.m., Downtown Lafayette. A national celebration that transforms parking spaces into interesting, vibrant public spaces.
DOWNTOWN ALIVE! PRESENTS KEITH FRANK & THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
TOUCH A TRUCK 2018: 10 a.m., The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Interactive event that gives families the opportunity to touch vehicles and equipment while learning about local businesses and organizations. $5. eventbrite.com.
ARTIVISM — ELEVATING THE ARTS WITH DIVERSITY: 1 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CASINO NIGHT FUNDRAISER: 6 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. A night of dinner, nonalcoholic drinks and playing chips. Games include roulette, blackjack, craps, let it ride, three-card poker and Texas Hold 'em. $50. www.citedesarts.org.
MURDER UNDER THE BIG TOP: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. Murder mystery dinner. eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
FALL GAME DAY: 11 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Family games and potluck.
LOUISIANA BRIDAL EXPO: Noon, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. The latest in wedding decor, formal wear, flowers, cakes and photographers.
MONDAY
LES VUES FILM SERIES — "ISLEÑOS, A ROOT OF AMERICA": 6:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This documentary describes the fascinating history of the descendants of 2,000 Canary Islanders who emigrated to Louisiana in 1777.
WEDNESDAY
LA TABLE FRANÇAISE: 8:30 a.m., Le Vieux Village, 828 East Landry, Opelousas. Coffee and conversation with other French speakers — all dialects welcome.
2018 TINSEL & TREASURES PREVIEW PARTY: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Music, food, drink, raffles and a silent auction along with the first look at the 2018 market vendors.
STARTING THURSDAY
2018 TINSEL & TREASURES MARKET: 9 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. A one-stop shopping experience for all of your holiday needs. The categories of boutiquelike shops include jewelry, food, gifts, toys, home décor, apparel and more. $10.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones
Acadiana business today: Longtime Lafayette used book store to close; Eat Fit Acadiana to help local restaurants ID healthy meals
After nearly 30 years in business, local used book store Alexander's Books is for sale.
A new initiative is helping local restaurants and their customers be more informed on how to make healthier choices.
Donna Shetler Corley of Crowley is the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for Acadia Parish, sponsors for the honor announced Thursday.
Acadiana newsmakers: Rene Escuriex, Bruce D. Greenstein, La. Pharmacists Association board of directors and more
Rene Escuriex has been promoted to operations leader as part of Fenstermaker's environmental team.
For the fifth consecutive year, a record number of students have enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.