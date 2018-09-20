FRIDAY

SECOND ANNUAL PARK(ING) DAY: 8 a.m., Downtown Lafayette. A national celebration that transforms parking spaces into interesting, vibrant public spaces.

DOWNTOWN ALIVE! PRESENTS KEITH FRANK & THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.

SATURDAY

TOUCH A TRUCK 2018: 10 a.m., The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Interactive event that gives families the opportunity to touch vehicles and equipment while learning about local businesses and organizations. $5. eventbrite.com.

ARTIVISM — ELEVATING THE ARTS WITH DIVERSITY: 1 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CASINO NIGHT FUNDRAISER: 6 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. A night of dinner, nonalcoholic drinks and playing chips. Games include roulette, blackjack, craps, let it ride, three-card poker and Texas Hold 'em. $50. www.citedesarts.org.

MURDER UNDER THE BIG TOP: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. Murder mystery dinner. eventbrite.com.

SUNDAY

FALL GAME DAY: 11 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Family games and potluck.

LOUISIANA BRIDAL EXPO: Noon, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. The latest in wedding decor, formal wear, flowers, cakes and photographers.

MONDAY

LES VUES FILM SERIES — "ISLEÑOS, A ROOT OF AMERICA": 6:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This documentary describes the fascinating history of the descendants of 2,000 Canary Islanders who emigrated to Louisiana in 1777.

WEDNESDAY

LA TABLE FRANÇAISE: 8:30 a.m., Le Vieux Village, 828 East Landry, Opelousas. Coffee and conversation with other French speakers — all dialects welcome.

2018 TINSEL & TREASURES PREVIEW PARTY: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Music, food, drink, raffles and a silent auction along with the first look at the 2018 market vendors.

STARTING THURSDAY

2018 TINSEL & TREASURES MARKET: 9 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. A one-stop shopping experience for all of your holiday needs. The categories of boutiquelike shops include jewelry, food, gifts, toys, home décor, apparel and more. $10.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones