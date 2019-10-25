LAFAYETTE — Two millennia down the line, women in the Bible are finally getting their turn.
Those forgotten, ignored and maligned will be heard when Patricia Drury Sidman’s “There’s More to the Story” takes the stage for one weekend beginning Nov. 1 at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St.
“Lilith, Adam’s first wife, lurked around the edges, waiting in the wings,” said Sidman. “Characterized as a demon, she was framed and she will tell you all about it.”
A year in the writing, the play consists of seven monologues and is the third play Sidman has written.
“The actors are loving it, they’re so into the characters," she said. "I’m thrilled. It’s my different take on things.
“A possible way to explain what happened afterwards.”
Directed by Alicia Chaisson, the cast consists of Angela Thomas (Lilith), Amanda Newbery (Vashti), Kathryne Delcarpio (Orpah), Cissy Whipp (the unnamed concubine), Michele Colon (Salome), Rose Hoffman Cormier (Martha) and Katryn Schmidt (Mary Magdalene).
“It’s not a sermon, just the stories that have never been told,” said Sidman. “An imagining or re-imagining from the little fragments history yields of these women."
Originally from California and a philosophy major as an undergraduate, Sidman said she has always been spiritual. Raised Protestant, she married her Jewish husband, Robert "Bob" Sidman, late in life.
“I have one foot in each camp, and I’m the leader of Buddhist meditation," she said. "I’m interested in the commonalities between religions, the transcendent truths.
“Everything I do is questioning the meaning of life and how should we live it.”
Although around at the beginning of the feminist movement, Sidman doesn’t identify as a feminist in the strict political sense, but is extremely interested in women’s stories across cultures. One of the underlying subtexts in her play is the lasting effect of misogyny.
“I’m addressing these issues for everyone,” she said. “The play is not directed toward women; there are implications for men. Patriarchy and misogyny hurt them too. But it’s not burlesque.”
Sidman used both the Hebrew and Christian bibles, and has stayed connected to Temple Shalom in Lafayette following her husband’s death. That's where the genesis for the play was born during an adult education workshop on Vashti.
“She gets six lines, a tiny fragment, but she is of interest in Jewish scholarship," she recalled. "I thought, 'Oh my God, I want to tell her story from her point of view.'”
Sidman said she "stayed consistently with scholarship and had the play reviewed by both Christians and Jews."
"I’ve tried to be respectful,” she said. “But it ain’t Sunday school.”
Salome, the daughter of Herod II and Herodias, has been written as almost a teenager, naïve and not quite sure what she’s doing; Orpah, the other daughter-in-law in the Book of Ruth, gets her say.
“She took another path after the deaths of the men. Both (she and Ruth) were Moabite women,” said Sidman. “Ruth is famous for choosing Judaism and as the great-grandmother of King David.”
According to the Global Christian Center, the name Orpah means "the nape of the neck," and was a polite way of naming the woman who had turned her back on her mother-in-law, having decided that she could do better by returning to her mother’s house.
The unnamed concubine is from Judges.
“I first heard of her 35 years ago, and I never forgot it,” said Sidman. “What happened to her is the worst depths. That character has no voice and no name. I will narrate her from off stage and Cissy Whipp will interpret through dance.”
Mary Magdalene has been synthesized into a simple story after Sidman led a study tour to the south of France to sites connected to Magdalene.
“She calls Jesus by his Hebrew name, Yeshua. I studied up on her and the surrounding legends, and Martha is there because of a French legend most people have never heard," she said. "One town is sure her legend is true, and there’s a church named after her.”
Sidman is conscious of having been born at a time when women can speak out.
“Women haven’t always been able to tell their stories, and they hold half the truth of humanity.”
“I’m proud I can do this at 72.”
'There’s More to the Story'
A play by Patricia Drury Sidman
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Nov. 3
WHERE: Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette
TICKETS: $20 general admission; $15 for age 60 and older. citedesarts.org or (337) 219-1122