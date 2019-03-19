A Youngsville couple were featured in the Marriage Real Talk segment of Steve Harvey's daytime talk show this week.
Addison and Mattie Henry, both 32, were one of four couples who talked about the secrets to a happy marriage in Monday's episode.
When an engaged couple from the audience asked how to keep the sex life alive in a marriage, Mattie Henry didn't waste a second before responding.
"I know for us it starts way, way before the bedroom, you know," she said. "You got to connect and stay connected to each other, nurture your friendship."
"It's just like anything else though," her husband chimed in. "You get out of it what you put into it, so taking it before you — actually, like she said — before we get to the bedroom, you know, just watering your own lawn and just making sure that you fertilize it."
The audience chuckled and clapped in response before another couple featured in the segment jumped in.
During a Tuesday morning interview, Mattie Henry said she knew she had to answer the audience question quickly before someone else beat her to it.
"Honestly, I knew if I didn't talk right away, I wasn't going to have a chance to talk because I knew how the other couples were," she said. "Also, because I was really nervous, I knew I had to jump in immediately or I wouldn't do it at all."
The Henrys, who have been married 12 years, represented the 10-plus years of marriage category during the segment. Other couples featured in Monday's show had been married for 20-, 30- or 40-plus years.
The Youngsville couple said it was strange to watch the segment, which was filmed on Mardi Gras Day.
Although Addison Henry didn't have a chance to catch the show until after work, Mattie Henry watched it live Monday afternoon with her mom, mother-in-law and grandfather.
"I watched it with all the people you want around when you're talking about your sex life," she said with a laugh. "They thought it was really funny, and my grandpa was really upset that we didn't have more camera time. He definitely wanted us to be the stars of the show."
Addison Henry said his friends have been relentlessly joking with him about the segment.
"A lot of my buddies are asking whose lawn I'm watering and what sprinkler system I'm using and if it's going to rain today," he said with a laugh. "They're just doing what friends do, you know."
The Henrys learned of the opportunity to be on the show from Addison Henry's cousin, Mary Louise Myers, who works in Los Angeles on a different TV show. The Henrys sent in a video to NBCUniversal Feb. 26 for consideration, and someone from the network reached out the next day.
Less than a week later, they were being flown to Los Angeles to be on the daytime talk show.
They spent Lundi Gras sightseeing in L.A. and most of Mardi Gras preparing for the filming of the "Steve" segment.
It took about five hours from the time they arrived at the studio to make it onto the stage. After hair and makeup, they learned what questions the audience members would ask and how the format of the show worked.
"I was just hungry," Addison Henry said with a chuckle. "There were Cheez-It crackers, but there were other couples in there too, so I didn't want to eat all the Cheez-Its."
They sat in front of a live studio audience for about 15 minutes to talk about the secrets to a successful marriage. Myers, the one who told them about the opportunity, took a day off of work to watch them from the audience.
"That actually helped a lot," Mattie Henry said. "It was easier to see a familiar face when I looked out into the crowd."
After their segment was filmed, Harvey thanked them and the couple headed to the airport for a red-eye flight back to Lafayette.
They landed in Lafayette at 9 a.m., and Addison Henry, chief administrative officer for Weinstein Nelson Developers, went straight to an important meeting, still dressed in the clothes he wore the day before for the "Steve" show.
"I had to tell everyone that I wasn't hungover from Mardi Gras," he said. "I don't know if they believed me because I was still wearing the clothes from the day before."
The Henrys decided not to let their four children — AJ, 11; Corynn, 9; Bradley, 4; and Eli, 16 months — watch the show because of the topic.
Although they only had the opportunity to speak for a minute during the segment, the couple said they would offer this bit of advice to Acadiana couples:
"We use the Bible as the manual for our lives," Addison Henry said. "Serving and loving your spouse the way Christ loves us is the most critical thing. More critical for men is being intentional. The intention of keeping the sex life alive doesn't just happen when the lights go out.
"It's washing dishes for your wife. It's taking care of the kids. It's not just about having sex. It's being intimate during everyday things."
No marriage is perfect, and the Henrys said they've learned how important it is to let the small stuff go.
For Addison Henry, that means accepting that used dental floss will be found anywhere in their home other than the trashcan. For Mattie Henry, that means purchasing new dish towels every other month to replace the ones her husband destroys.
Being on the talk show is just another memory the couple can look back on.
"I'm not normally a very adventurous, spontaneous person," Mattie Henry said. "And this whole experience was just a fun, unusual experience that will just be a special memory for us forever."