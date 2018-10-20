As society delves deeper and deeper into the authenticity of its trappings, there is no end to what it must do to live responsibly. Chefs tout farm-to-table, many can name the chickens who laid the eggs for their omelets, and every fish must be sustainably caught. No animal can be harmed in the making of makeup, and organic is no longer even a rarity, it’s a requirement.
Add furniture to that list.
No matter which wood you select, you must make sure it was produced responsibly. The Forest Stewardship Council insists and usually stamps its FSC seal of approval, meaning the wood was grown according to its forest management standards. Of the common trees made into furniture, some are on an endangered species list, so shopping for that dining room table just got that much more difficult.
For example, beech, oak, maple and birch are doing fine, as are mahogany and pine. Ash and walnut, not so much. The emerald ash borer beetle’s to blame, but buying ash furniture is still ecologically OK since it makes use of the beetle’s leftovers, even as it decimates forests. Likewise the walnut tree is the favorite of a fungus-carrying bark beetle that lays waste to walnuts.
As the environment becomes more perilous, it’s important to take stock and cherish what we have. My dark oak dining room table and chairs from Tennessee’s Hinkle Chair Co. have endured for decades, a testament to oak’s strength and hardiness. Likewise my cherry bedroom set from Cumberland Valley. The four-poster bed, dresser, chest of drawers and night table were a wedding gift from my former husband.
Outlasted him by a long shot.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Jester’s Feast
The Order of Troubadours announced their royalty at an elegant City Club jazz brunch, and Richard Coeur de Lion LXVII Mike Crochet and Queen Berengaria Catherine Boyd Anderson will reign over La Bal Mystique come Mardi Gras. Ball Chairwoman Darrellyn Burts gave the opening address, Wes Castille emceed, and courtiers Lady Edith Isabelle Hanks and Sir Kenneth David Thibaux paraded politely to the royal dais. This is by no means his majesty’s first rodeo, having been Prince Albert in the past and more. Contributing to the pomp and circumstance were Dukes Ken Falterman and Mitch Carrington, past Troubadours King Brian Blanchard, Robbie Mahtook, a very complimentary Denise Castille, the many Matts — Miles, Jason and Steve — and Chandra Jury-Henderson, who had the “it” dress.
Rhythm of the Night
Loud and proud. New Orleans tribute band The Chee-Weez took the stage at Rhythms on the River, the third in the Fall River Ranch concert series. “Leroux will be rescheduled for the spring,” said City Club’s Renee Matamoros. Although the kickoff concert was canceled due to weather, a much-anticipated cold front brought a crowd to hear The Chee-Weez brand of oldies but goodies from the disco decade and beyond, including stand-up guy Paul Farnham and fiancée Krista Sansone.
Symphony League
And the Champagne flowed. The Acadiana Symphony Women’s League met at the Settlement home of Debra Sonnier for mimosas and more. Sonnier set a beautiful table, the conversation was clever and The Advocate was loathe to leave. ASO Board President Sangeeta Shah is being kept busy by her new position. “There are many things I want to do,” said Shah. “We have such a hidden jewel here in the maestro.” Not at all hidden were Champagne lady Veronica Rodrigue, lone male Miguel Ochoa, pretty-in-black ASO Executive Director Dana Baker, University Art Museum’s LouAnne Greenwald and Rickie Maloney in her Chanel sunglasses.
Block Party
Rick and Gretchen Stewart hosted their Bendel Garden neighbors for hot dogs and potluck under the trees of their Stephanie Street home, or rather, homes. Guests came on foot and by bicycle to meet and greet, among them Becky Hawthorne, grand dame Brenda Hargrave and, low and behold, Richard Young, who we thought had skipped town for New Orleans. "On Beverly Drive as you go out, it’s the one on the hill. That’s my work in progress,” said Young. Azalea Trail co-chair Denise Lanclos spoke of her five-year plan to make Lafayette an Azalea Trail Garden District and encouraged those present to revitalize their yards. Details of next spring’s Azalea Trail Bike & Classic Car Cruise fundraiser are forthcoming.
King of Recycling
The Krewe of Rio was honored at the Fifth Annual Project Front Yard Awards recently for Best Overall Project. The 650 Rio members along with 25 Project Front Yard volunteers recycled — among other things — 5,300 pounds of Mardi Gras beads, thus saving dozens of public works man-hours and $650 in dumpster fees. “These are the reasons I am proud to be involved with this krewe,” said Ernie Franz, Krewe of Rio’s 2019 king. “We will continue this for years to come.”