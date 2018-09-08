They cause accidents, addiction, neuroses and compulsive behavior. Perhaps even brain cancer. They have their own psych nomenclature — “problematic mobile phone use” — to cushion the diagnosis, and they’re strongly correlated with impaired self-esteem, poor work performance and interpersonal conflicts. They’re cellphones.
There is little doubt that the days of rotary dial will never return. Nevertheless, technology isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and what follows should shore you up somewhat.
Allowing children to play games with your cellphone in restaurants doesn’t prepare them for the game of life, which is presumably your purpose and why they’re out in the first place — to learn some manners so they can get a job with benefits. Children are not princes to be placated but creatures to be tamed.
Tell teenagers to just “put it down.” Adolescence was bad enough before you had to be the phone police. Their frontal lobe isn’t even fully formed. Besides, they have homework and rooms to clean.
Adults, there are few of you who are indispensable to your employer. Doctors are the exception, and if that donor heart has arrived, their phone’s vital. Lawyers not so much, unless your client is Michael Cohen. Everyone else not at all, but if your higher up happens to be Kevin Spacey from “Horrible Bosses,” excuse yourself with an apology and take the call outside. That way no one witnesses your servility.
A final note — I will never forget a brunch at Brennan’s in New Orleans when the young ladies gathered at an adjacent table were awaiting a third party. When she appeared — a New Orleans grande dame from the looks of her, clearly their wealthy grandmother — the phones quickly evaporated and didn’t come out again.
Where there’s a “will,” there’s a way.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Doctor, doctor
Women in Medicine held their annual luncheon hosted by Ruffino’s and entertained by Raffaele Furs & Boutique. Virginia Wilkinson, executive director of the Lafayette Parish Medical Society, welcomed deserving doctors with Champagne, petits fours and redfish beignets. “We would not be here if it were not for Dr. Shirley Covington, who started this event,” said Dr. Deiadra Garrett. In the mix were Lafayette-famous models Angela Cole, Jennifer Jackson and Debbie Horaist, wardrobe mistress Kay Ouzts, Drs. Patricia Cran and Reatha Williams, and Priscilla Guidry, who definitely knows how to stage a photo.
What women really want
Their own Chamber of Commerce, apparently. The newly formed Women’s Chamber of Commerce kicked off with a meet 'n’ greet at Dat Dog downtown. “It’s been needed for a long time,” said founding mother Elaine Alderman. “We have 143 auction items tonight to raise funds — you owe $600 to the IRS when you apply for your 501-C6,” she laughed. The group has had a number of offers to donate office space until they get on their feet, and judging from the attendance, that won’t be long. There to check it out were past University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni President Angela Morrison and new Acadiana Advocate business writers Dan Boudreaux and Adam Daigle, getting their first day off to a fast start.
On the Catwalk
Dreams Come True presented its annual fashion show and fundraiser at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and everyone and their dog were there. Among the escorts were coaches Tony Robichaux and Deacon Jones, Judge Richard Haik, Dr. Neal Romero and UL-Lafayette President Joseph Savoie. Brian Campbell manned the auction block, not the least of which was a Tommy Casanova football. The Advocate caught the rehearsal before that long walk down the runway, and they all had it down, including service dog Astro, who walked for Lafayette Shooters. Dreams Come True grants wishes for children with serious illnesses.
Black & White Gala
This event had the “it” dresses for sure. The American Cancer Society’s Black and White Gala was held in UL-Lafayette’s Atchafalaya’s Ballroom. “We’re excited to celebrate our eighth annual,” said Kate Kelley, executive director for Louisiana. “This year promises to be our biggest yet to honor the mission of the American Cancer Society. Looking good were sharp-dressed event chairman Andrew Bellard, mother-daughter duo Janet Tveit and Carin Tveit-Smith, and Derwin Pitre. Every year the gala bestows its Spirit of Hope Awards for fighting the good fight, and this year’s honors went to Sara Zuschlag, Annie Spell, Katherine McCormick, Karen Roden, Dr. Michael Cain, Beth Hamilton, Mandy Barilleaux, Gary Broussard, Dona Dugas, Matt Chaison and Dustin Poirier. The American Cancer Society funds research grants and local support services.
Dans la Cathedrale
It doesn’t sound better at Westminster. Organist Alexandru Catau, of Paris, gave a rare concert for the community and the arts at Episcopal Church of the Ascension. As a concert artist, Catau stays busy playing solo recitals in France and throughout Europe, while living in Paris affords him the opportunity to study with masters. The current graduate student at Conservatoire de Versailles played a melange of Handel, Schumann, Rachmaninoff and the hymn “All Creatures of our God and King,” accompanied at times by Sasha Massey, Jared Gray and Ascension’s choir. A Champagne reception followed in his honor.