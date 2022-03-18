Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman is working on a sci-fi movie that's expected to begin filming in Lafayette in late March or April.
Freeman reportedly has been seen around Lafayette this week, allegedly scouting film locations. He is starring in the movie and also writing parts of the script.
Griff Furst, an actor and director, is producing the movie. He produced two movies in 2020 for Curmudgeon Films that were filmed in Lafayette, Lifetime movie "Sinfidelity" and "Stolen in Plain Sight."
Furst, who has filmed dozens of movies in Louisiana, has taken advantage of the state's motion picture tax credit program, which gives producers credit for a list of things like hiring Louisiana actors, and is receiving advanced financing provided by the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority.
"If we advance them the money, they’ll use local people for makeup, production, costume design and hire prople in the Lafayette area," Rebekka Miller, LPTFA program coordinator, said recently.
The LPTFA board in February approved a $1.75 million tax credit advance for the current Furst film, Rebekka Miller, program coordinator, said.
Instead of the production company providing all or most funding up-front and being reimbursed by the state, Miller said Furst provides the LPTFA with the tax credits he expects the film will qualify for and the LPTFA forwards him the money. In a year, when the state tax credits go through, she said, the $1.75 million goes directly to the LPTFA, usually with an additional 10% from the tax credits. If the tax credits run shorter than expected, the production company is responsible for paying the 10% to the Authority.
The LPTFA made its 10% profit off the two movies Furst produced in Lafayette in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut businesses down, Miller said.