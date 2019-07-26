Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's proposed 2019-20 budget includes the transfer of bond money from three city of Lafayette road projects to drainage projects both inside and outside the city.
With repeated flooding throughout the parish, particularly since the August 2016 deluge that flooded hundreds of homes, drainage has become a high priority. Voters in 2017 approved a Robideaux proposal to transfer money from a parishwide property tax surplus to address immediate drainage needs. Voters also agreed to rededicate part of that public health, animal shelter and mosquito control millage to parish drainage.
But under consolidated government, city money and parish money are to be kept separate and city money is not supposed to be used to subsidize parish projects. The parish has been struggling in recent years with dwindling revenue while the city of Lafayette's financial situation is in better shape.
In an email response to The Acadiana Advocate on Friday, Robideaux said the money from the three road projects would have to be spent on drainage projects "that clearly benefit citizens of the city of Lafayette." That does not mean, he said, that the drainage projects have to stop at the city limits "if continuing it on results in relief to city residents."
As an example, Robideaux said, if the Corps of Engineers decides to dredge the Vermilion River and requires a local match of funding, "it would be illogical to only use the money in areas of the river that fall within city limits. There would clearly be a benefit to all city residents (and especially those that live along the river) if the river is dredged everywhere needed and water flows through the city of Lafayette much more effectively."
"Ultimately," he wrote, "public works will determine the best use of the money in conjunction with legal, accounting, the new (mayor-president's) administration and the new City Council."
Robideaux is not seeking a second term, so a new mayor-president will be elected in the fall and seated in January. Also in January, members of the new, city of Lafayette and Lafayette Parish councils will take office.
The 2019-20 budgets are for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 and ends Oct. 31, 2020. The current City-Parish Council has the option of rejecting the transfer proposed by Robideaux. While the current council will adopt the budgets, the new councils will inherit the budgets and also may amend them.
In a letter to Lafayette City-Parish Council members, Robideaux said he will redirect about $46 million in bond money from three proposed transportation projects in the five-year capital improvement program. It's a way, he wrote, to fund additional drainage work without raising taxes or incurring more debt that would cost taxpayers millions of dollars in interest.
"There is clearly broad public support for drainage efforts and for this type of governing," Robideaux wrote. "Your support for this effort will confirm to the people we represent that drainage is a clear priority and that we are serious about addressing their drainage concerns."
Robideaux's plan to fund the drainage projects is to use $424,900 in bond money earmarked for a Robley Drive extension, $7.1 million for a Louisiana Avenue extension and $38.9 million for a South City Parkway extension and bridge.
Transferring the money from the Robley Drive and Louisiana Avenue extension projects would provide about $7.5 million in immediate money for drainage, he wrote.
The South City Parkway transfer would provide money for drainage from 2020-2024, he added.
Money for the Robley Drive extension that would connect South City Parkway to Crestlawn would be redirected "based on recent public meetings against this project," Robideaux wrote. He targeted the Louisiana Avenue extension that would connect East Butcher Switch Road to East Gloria Switch Road because traffic counts suggest usage would be "extremely low" for the price of the project.
The $38.9 million for the South City Parkway project included $8-10 million to buy homes and $30 million to build the road and a bridge over the Vermilion River ending at Kaliste Saloom Road.
The budget may be reviewed at www.lafayettela.gov.
Council meetings on the proposed 2019-20 budget are scheduled for:
- 1 p.m. Aug. 8: Fire, police, city marshal's office, public works and capital
- 1 p.m. Aug. 12: Parks and recreation, community development, development and planning, adult corrections, information services
- 1 p.m. Aug. 13: LUS and capital, LUS Communications (fiber), LPPA
- 1 p.m. Aug. 15: City court, registrar of voters, parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, assessor, county agent, justice of peace and constables, municipal civil service, fire and police civil service, coroner, health unit, Cajundome, juvenile detention, animal control, library, district court, district attorney's office, legal/prosecutor, finance, mayor-president's office, chief administrative officer, council office
- 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20: Public hearing for citizen input during regular council meeting
- 1 p.m. Aug. 29: Wrap-up
- 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5: Final adoption at special meeting