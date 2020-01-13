Trial for the accused shooter in a murder that resulted from a botched drug robbery at a Kaliste Saloom Road apartment complex has been pushed back to April 20.
Tyler Hebert, 28, was served with the new trial date after a brief court proceeding on Monday morning. Hebert is accused of fatally shooting Christian Roper on March 13 in the pickup truck of Hebert’s friend, Derek Junca, who told police Hebert had accompanied him to meet Roper in the parking lot at the Grand Pointe Apartment complex.
The plan was to sell Roper two ounces of marijuana, Junca told police, but a fight between him and Roper ensued in the back of Junca’s truck, which was registered to Junca’s father. Junca and one of Roper’s accomplices, Trevis Thomas, told police Hebert turned around from the front seat and shot Roper during the fight.
Thomas told police that he and Roper, along with another accomplice, Ayden McDonald, planned to rob Junca. Thomas and McDonald are charged with attempted first-degree armed robbery and are due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.
Junca and Hebert are both charged with first-degree murder. Pre-trial for Junca is scheduled for Feb. 13.