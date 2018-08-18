It would appear clothes do make the man and can unmake him as well. A penchant for ostrich cowboy boots is one thing in the eyes of society, but a jacket quite another.
In a manner not unlike the French Revolution, America isn’t pleased currently with elite sartorial excess.
But while others are focused on Paul Manafort’s ostrich leather bomber, it’s the python that drew my attention. I’ve worn it myself.
When my daughter was younger, her high school science lab kept a python in the room. Snakes are cold-blooded creatures (not in the psychological sense, but in the biological one) and require heat. Arrangements had to be made during winter school vacation to house the animal, so Phoebe came to stay with us.
Phoebe was large. And very social.
We wore her like a boa, wrapping her around our shoulders as we went about our business. If you’ve never felt snakeskin, it’s wondrously beautiful and soft. It’s easy to see how one would become enamored with it.
I particularly remember one evening while on the phone, I let my attention wander and Phoebe managed to snake down my arm and insinuate her upper half into a crawl space, one I’d never noticed in a kitchen cabinet. You cannot call a snake, it falls on deaf ears because they have no ears. I instinctively knew not even the fire department would come to this rescue, so given no options, my daughter and I played an intense game of tug-of-war with Phoebe, who lost.
Like all holiday houseguests, Phoebe eventually went home, but her memory lives on at our house.
Correction: I didn’t wear python, I wore a python.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Money Well-Spent
The Bayou Teche Museum broke ground on its new Doc Voorhies Wing, its first foray into renovation. A local philanthropist and longtime museum supporter, Voorhies provided the startup money for his namesake with the remainder of the project funded by generous patrons Mike and Naomi Maraist. Part of phase one will be the canopy in front of the new wing, with a multiuse, state-of-the-art education and activity room for presentations and lectures, community gatherings, exhibits, oral history kiosks and a research library. Among those grabbing a shovel were Iberia Parish President Larry Richard and New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt.
Taking Care of Business
The Lafayette Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section installed new officers at a La Fonda social and banquet recently. Keith Saltzman, of Anderson, Dozier, Blanda & Saltzman, stepped aside for new YLS President Jaclyn Bacon, of Dwight Andrus Insurance. Judge Robert Summerhays, of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Louisiana, conducted the swearing-in of the new officers and committee chairs, among them President-elect Stuart Breaux, Treasurer Carolyn Cole, Secretary J. Derek Aswell, Roya Boustany and Jason Matt. It was a banner evening for Aswell, who also received the 2018 Outstanding Young Lawyer Award, an honor given for excellence, leadership and professionalism.
The Way We Were
Associated Travel celebrated 50 years — at where else but Pete’s, simultaneously celebrating its own half-century. Associates enjoyed prebatched Old-Fashions “because there’s a lot of old-fashioned people,” said Travel owner Robbie Bush, telling war stories. “Back in '84, UL played finals at the NIT in New York. We put together a quick trip, we hand-wrote the tickets and had one week to do it. Two planeloads, 250 people. It felt like 1,500.” Reminiscing and wondering where the time went were Tony and Sue Mannina, Julie Bush, Fete fan Sylvia Turner and husband John, and Judy Wilkinson.
Ici on Parle Francais
Francophone Happy Hour met at Blue Moon Saloon, a last-minute change of venue from Wurst Biergarten. The French conversation group meets twice a month on every second and fourth Wednesday, and between 15 and 20 showed for aperitifs. CODOFIL’s Matt Mick had challenged us to find French speakers in the wild, and while technically this group didn’t wander in at random, Blue Moon certainly qualifies as the wild.
Rosie Awards
The Riveters presented their fifth Annual Rosie Awards, a ceremony for all theater companies in Acadiana. "We used to put on plays and still co-produce, but our main event now is putting on the Rosies," said founding member Sarah Langley. The theme was "Dionysus, God of Wine, Revelry and Theatre," whose festivities began with a Cité des Arts cocktail meet 'n' greet, and among the many celebrating success were a racy Miguel Ochoa, Best Actor in a Musical Seth DeRouen, Andrew Lee Vincent, Best Play Director Alicia Chaisson, Best Actresses Hollie Guidry and Kim Monroe, Best Supporting Actress in a Play Lexi Brigitte Langlois and Kyla Ardoin. The purpose of the Rosies is to acknowledge greatness from this theater season.
Xanadu Banquet
There's nothing like a man in uniform; that's for sure. Krewe of Xanadu announced its royalty, Queen Xanadu XXIX Stephanie Fakier and His Majesty Greg Saloom, at a posh and patriotic River Oaks banquet. Some 235 guests waited with bated breath for the glamour to begin while Saloom waited behind a gold curtain. The Xanadu theme this coming season will be "United We Stand," a salute to the military, and who better to personify than Saloom, a retired major and former JAG. Unless it's "Rosie the Riveter" Roxie Fontenot, this year's royalty chair. In the ranks also were charter member Brenda Smith and war-wounded Larayne Guidroz — actually, it was a boating mishap.