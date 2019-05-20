A judge on Monday signed the judgment in the Lafayette Parish home rule charter amendment lawsuit, clearing the way for appeals.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge John Trahan on Monday signed the judgment he handed down May 8 in favor of Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret told The Acadiana Advocate Monday afternoon that Trahan had signed the judgment, but the paperwork was not entered into the record before the close of business. He expects the document to be processed first thing Tuesday morning.
That will clear the way for appeals to be filed.
Lafayette attorney Lane Roy, representing the man who sued Lafayette Consolidated Government, said he asked Trahan Monday morning to sign the judgment and explained why it is needed.
Roy said last week his client, Keith Kishbaugh, will file a notice of appeal as soon as the judgment is signed. The case will be heard by a three-judge panel with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles.
Trahan, at the end of the trial May 8, said he contacted the appeal court to expedite hearing the case because qualifying for the new city council seats begins Aug. 6 with the election set for Oct. 12.
Voters across the parish on Dec. 8, 2018, approved a home rule charter amendment replacing the nine-member city-parish council with two councils, one representing city of Lafayette residents, the other representing parish of Lafayette residents.
Ten days later, Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard discovered errors between descriptions of the new city districts and maps of the new districts. Some of the errors are minor. Others are more serious. One precinct in the city of Lafayette with 330 voters was not included in any of the new city districts, for instance.
A team of attorneys for LCG determined the council could correct the errors with an ordinance, while an attorney with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office opined an ordinance was not sufficient and a new election was needed. The council took the advice of its legal team and adopted an ordinance in March.
Kishbaugh sued in April to stop implementation of the council ordinance corrections. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin intervened in the lawsuit, also opposing the ordinance as the legal way to correct the errors. Six of the 330 voters excluded from the new city council districts also intervened to support the council's use of an ordinance to make the corrections.
In issuing his ruling May 8, Trahan said he found the errors were clerical in nature and that correcting them with an ordinance instead of calling for a second vote on the charter amendment was not a violation of the home rule charter.
To hold a new election "would seem very Draconian and expensive and would thwart the will of the people" who already voted, he said.
Kishbaugh and others want a second shot at the charter amendment that will split the city-parish council.