Spilled oil and garbage juice on city streets, missed collections and the inability to replace damaged garbage carts had Republic Services representatives on the hot seat with city-parish officials Tuesday.
Since 2016, there have been 13,000 complaints to Lafayette Consolidated Government about the qualify of Republic Services' service on the contract for the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish, Councilwoman Liz Hebert said Tuesday.
Since January, the company has been fined more than $18,000 for missed collections, Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said.
There don't appear to be fines for other problems, such as trucks leaking oil and "trash juice" that damages roads, residents unable to speak with a local representatives about missed collections and being told they can't get a new cart when theirs is damaged.
Over the past several months, the company has bought two truckloads of new garbage carts every month, each with 550 carts, Steve Sytsma, general manager said. That's about $60,000 a month.
"I don't know where this information is coming from," he said. "It's not an accurate statement. We have carts in stock."
The information, Hebert said, is coming form the Republic Services' out-of-state call center.
Hebert asked a series of questions Tuesday and said she wants the answers within three weeks.
Company officials agreed to work with LCG on an improvement plan like they agreed to recently in Baton Rouge.
Republic Services made $110 million in Lafayette since 2008, Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said. LCG has the second-largest contract Republic Services has in Louisiana. Lafayette deserves better, he said. It deserves a local call center.
Boudreaux said Republic Services needs to meet with some of the council members, not the public works department, because "there is a political side and a constituent side to this that the professionals don't deal with."