Within 18 months of the devastating August 2016 flood, Lafayette Parish was in line to receive more than $20 million in local and federal funds for drainage.
So why, nearly three years later did homes and businesses in Lafayette flood in Thursday's torrential rains? What was the $20 million spent on and has anything been done about drainage since 2016?
Public Works Director Mark Dubroc attributed most of the flooding Thursday to too much rain in a short time in isolated, developed areas such as the Saint streets area, where the St. John Coulee overtopped its banks, and downtown Lafayette, where the owner of Pop's Poboys invited people on social media to visit "Beautiful Lake Jefferson Street."
"We experienced torrential rainfall," Dubroc said Friday. "Six to eight inches in two hours is going to overwhelm every drainage system in the world."
Lafayette Consolidated Government, he said, is clearing coulees and drainage channels of debris, trash, vegetation and silt using a one-time $9 million transfer of money from the Lafayette Parish public health tax fund voters approved in 2017. Work is complete on 15 coulees and channels, while work is under way on another 12, according to a Capital Projects Dashboard Lafayette Consolidated Government created for residents to track progress on projects.
There's still more to do, and the Lafayette City-Parish Council is asking voters Oct. 12 to consider another re-dedication, this time for $8 million in library funds to be redirected to more of the backlogged drainage work that was identified after the 2016 flood.
Not everyone is happy about the coulee cleaning efforts that have been undertaken since 2016.
Jasmine Bertrand and her husband, Louis Vale, have lived on Acacia Drive in Lafayette since 2003. Their home flooded in 2016 and again last week.
“Cleaning out those coulees, we knew that would never help us in any way because it just means the water is going to go faster to the river and just fill the river quicker to where the river water has nowhere to go," Vale said. "They really need to dredge the river."
The Vermilion River hasn't been dredged since 1957. A 2017 Corps of Engineers survey found the river is only 2 feet deep in some spots.
Monique Boulet, Acadiana Planning Commission chief executive officer, said she has asked scientists about dredging the Vermilion to help alleviate flooding.
"They all get quiet," she said, "because it's flat. There's not much slope. While it seems like a good answer from a lay person's perspective, it's complex."
The Vermilion River, which drains all of the Teche-Vermilion Watershed from Alexandria south through Vermilion Parish, has a very small grade so it doesn't flow fast. Even if the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid to dredge the river, Councilman Bruce Conque of Lafayette said, the river wouldn't be able to accommodate all that water.
A 2017 Corps survey found in some places the river had lost as much as 80 percent of its capacity because of silting. More than a year ago, published reports indicated the Corps had been authorized to dredge the Vermilion River, but it might not happen until 2021.
At one time, moving water into the Vermilion River as fast as possible through concrete-lined coulees was considered a good practice. Today, officials are re-thinking that idea. After the 2016 flood, the City-Parish Council adopted new parish codes and regulations, Conque said, that any new developments, such as subdivisions, have to hold more water on the property than the property held before it was developed.
Federal money is flowing into Lafayette Parish to help with drainage issues, Boulet said, albeit slowly.
The Acadiana Planning Commission in early 2018 identified nine regional projects to split $25 million in federal hazard mitigation grant money. They include four projects in Lafayette Parish totaling $11.2 million. Youngsville is the first out of the gate with two detention pond projects that are approved but still in the planning stages, she said.
Additional federal dollars are supposed to be heading to Louisiana and Acadiana to address flooding, but it's to study and model drainage and flooding, not to actually build projects that will stem flooding.
A regional water gauge network project at $2.4 million will allow researchers to gather data throughout the Teche-Vermilion Watershed that will help with a larger regional watershed modeling initiative and master plan.
"We still don’t have the notice to proceed," Boulet said. However, she said, they've been told that it’s approved and at FEMA.
More than $1 billion could be coming to Acadiana through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, Boulet said. The Tech-Vermilion Watershed is one of four in the state for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is seeking engineering proposals to develop hydrological computer models. The deadline is June 17.
The regional initiative is going to take a lot of time, she said.
"Even if we got the money now it would take several years," Boulet said. "You have to build the model and you have to build in the government funding aspect, which extends it further. When you're dealing with federal funds you don’t have a lot of control."
Advocate staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this story.